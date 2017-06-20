40 Times Chrissy Teigen Made Our Mouths Water on Instagram

To call Chrissy Teigen a foodie is probably an understatement. The 31-year-old has guest judged on “Top Chef.” She’s the author of a bestselling cookbook, Cravings. And she is a certified food Instagrammer—at least in our hearts. Teigen lives and breathes food—and we live vicariously through her scrumptious Instagram feed.
It seems like each day, Chrissy posts something to ogle over. Whether it’s a bowl of homemade pho or her daughter’s hand-decorated birthday cake, Chrissy’s always making our stomachs growl. Take a look at her 40 most mouthwatering Inta-dishes. (Warning: Viewing this gallery might result in hangriness.)
It might've taken Chrissy 20 hours to make this bowl of pho, but it looks well worth it. (Have they invented how to eat through a screen yet?)
With hand-decorated birthday cakes like this, Chrissy's daughter, Luna, is one lucky kid.
Chrissy asked her followers to "look how perfect" her Dutch pancake was. We couldn't agree with her more.
So Chrissy's Mother's Day brunch included low and slow scrambled eggs, chicken and waffles, and roasted bacon. But why is she cooking on her own Mother's day?! (Not that we're complaining...)
She may not have made it, but this cake made of mashed potatoes, gravy, fried chicken, corn bread, and mac and cheese is speaking to our soul (food-loving hearts.)
Chrissy may have been in the middle of putting on her wig, but that doesn't take away from the fact that her homemade banana bread looks absolutely scrumptious.
So this breakfast in bed was actually made by Chrissy's husband, John Legend. Looks like John's learning a thing or two from his foodie wife.
Even Chrissy's dog has food envy over the Chinese chicken salad with house-fried wonton strips she's eating.
Chrissy's spinach artichoke dip with cholula buffalo chicken and blue cheese is seriously next level.
We don't know the finished result, but whatever Chrissy's making with Krispy Kreme donuts is sure to be delish.
YAS, Chrissy! Put him to work! The two are making Wolfgang Puck's Chinois chicken salad with Chinese mustard vinaigrette, napa cabbage, and a whole roasted chicken. (Can we have a bite?)
Chrissy's flipping the bird at eating healthy, but TBH, it doesn't look half bad.
Chrissy Teigen's homemade cinnamon rolls? Count us in.
These aren't regular fries. These are Chrissy Teigen fries. The model lounged on the couch while eating parmesan and panko-crusted zucchini fries with spicy mayo, and we seriously wish we were there, too.
Chrissy knows the only way to do a burrito.
We'd probably be flying a lot more if Chrissy Teigen showed up to serve us sushi on a private jet.
Double the fun. Chrissy's sweet potato streusel pies for Thanksgiving are giving us serious FOMO.
How can we go back to regular chicken after knowing Chrissy wraps hers in bacon?
Before get down and dirty for a homemade beef stew, you gotta lounge on your counter with all your ingredients.
We didn't know what Hasslebeck potatoes were until Chrissy showed us hers, and now we're in a Google image hole. Chrissy's are roasted with fresh herbs and topped with parmesan and butter.
Some might say avocado toast is overhyped, but not in Chrissy's kitchen. Topped with a fried egg, Chrissy's avocado toast include mashed avocado, chili flakes, prosciutto, tomatoes, and, as she said, "heavy ass sprouted Ezekiel bread."
Only Chrissy could turn a split hot dog bun into toasted garlic bread with meatballs and melted provolone cheese.
These crispy sweet potato wedges look like the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Chrissy paired it with a homemade chipotle BBQ sauce because why not?
Next up in the Teigen kitchen is Yum Woon Sen, a spicy glass noodles salad with ground pork.
Chrissy didn't have a name for this dish, and, judging from how it looks, we're perfectly fine with that. It included roasted butternut squash over arugula with a garlic honey dijon dressing.
Even Chrissy Teigen eats instant ramen. She added the noodles to her mom's Tom Yum soup, a spicy Thai dish from her childhood.
Korean BBQ just got better. Here we have Chrissy's korean beef kalbi (marinated with a conbination of soy, garlic, onion, ginger, pineapple, and brown sugar) over a bed of coconut rice.
This three-layer carrot cake with carrot, crushed pineapple, coconut flakes, and a sweet buttermilk glaze is making us carrot cake stans. Did we mention it's also frosted with cream cheese frosting?
Seared duck breast with port and cherry sauce? Yeah, we want in on that, too.
Leave it to Chrissy to add sriracha to her Caesar salad, and have it be the best idea ever.
Cheesy garlic bread. Simple yet classic.
It took Chrissy a day to make the sauce for her zucchini lasagna, and we're sure it was worth it.
If this is what a cobb salad is supposed to look like, we've clearly been eating the wrong ones. Chrissy broiled the corn in the same pan as her roasted bacon, and it's supposedly the best move she's made in her life. (We have to agree.)
Chrissy's final touch to her lemon lemon cacio e pepe spaghetti was tossing in some arugala.
Roasted bacon never looked better than on Chrissy Teigen's Instagram.
It was Chrissy's first time making baklava, and we honestly couldn't tell.
In her caption, Chrissy said she "couldn't stand Greek salad," yet she made what looks like a perfect one.
Crispy thyme and garlic potatoes. Our mouths are seriously dehydrated from all the watering.
Chrissy DGAF about the "ews" she would get for 'gramming her whole roasted fish, and we don't either because it looks damn good.
These lamb chops deserve endless heart eyes emojis.
