Chrissy Teigen Narrowly Escapes Another Major Wardrobe Malfunction

by
Photo: Getty

Chrissy Teigen rolled up to her fourth consecutive Academy Awards tonight looking like the true queen that she is in a floor-length, white Zuhair Murad gown/cape situation practically dripping in gold beading. There was one other thing, though. And no, it wasn’t John Legend, although he was there too (Hi John!). Teigen has proved her love of slits up to *there* as of late, leading to the wardrobe malfunction of the decade at the American Music Awards. One would think that would serve as a lesson, but for Teigen who admirably DGAF, not so much, which led to a near repeat-offense.

Photo: Getty

In any event, it seems as though she swiftly improvised with a strategically-placed hand to save us all from another viewing of her hooha. God love ya, Teigen (and so do we).

Photo: Getty

Can’t wait to see what she has to say about this on Twitter tomorrow morning.

