Chrissy Teigen Had the Best Reaction to Accidentally Snapchatting Her Nipple

Chrissy Teigen is winning the internet yet again. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old model posted a Snapchat of her casually receiving a spray tan while watching a baseball game at home. From a glance, the video seemed like a typical snapshot into the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host’s bizarre-yet-relatable life. However, upon a closer look, the now-deleted snap actually showed a part of Teigen’s life that she likely didn’t intend to share: her nipple.

In the clip, a shower cap-wearing Teigen can be seen crossing her arms to cover her chest as she preps for her spray tan. However, despite the well-intended pose, Teigen’s arms weren’t enough to cover both nipples, as one can be seen in full view on the side of the video. Fortunately, Teigen’s MVP assistant swooped in as an MVP and deleted the snap right off the internet, as evidenced by the model’s hilarious tweet of their text exchange. She captioned a screenshot of her assistant’s nip slip warning, “What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask?”

However, Teigen’s comedy routine didn’t end there. Unfazed by the nip slip and the nipple-shaming trolling that would likely follow, Teigen posted a sarcastic video, captioned “for immediate release,” apologizing to her friends, family, and the public for having nipples.

“I just wanna apologize to everyone I know. I’ve let my friends down, I’ve let my family down,” she said. “I have nipples. It’s not something I’m proud of.”

Leave it to Teigen to take an unintentional wardrobe malfunction and turn it into a way to the capture the hearts of thousands on the internet. Well done.

Chrissy Teigen: 1

Nip slip: 0