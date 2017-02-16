Chrissy Teigen Is Straight-Up Naked on This Chair, Shilling for ‘Sports Illustrated’

In the top three posts on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram at the moment, she is in various states of undress. The first two are Boomerangs from a recent Love magazine shoot, in which she flounces around in a heart-shaped nipple tassel and some very provocative Agent Provocateur lingerie, with liberal use of a wind machine. But the third and most recent shot really takes the cake: Teigen is straight-up naked, lounging on a reddish-orange upholstered chair, chatting casually with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue editor MJ Day.

“Just a typical press day with @mj_day for the launch of @si_swimsuit 2017!!” Teigen wrote. Indeed. Day posted the same pic on her own ‘Gram, adding this insight: “#siswim2017 @si_swimsuit meeting with @chrissyteigen in the dressing room at @entertainmenttonight Just talking things like her general awesomeness and stuff. ❤❤❤😜.” OK!

Though she’s not completely naked in Sports Illustrated—as far as we know—Teigen clearly saw the need to strip down during a day of press and curl up in a cozy spot to have a little confab with Day. Why? We can’t be sure.

We do know that Day herself posed in a swimsuit (with her tot on her hip) in a video to celebrate body diversity yesterday. “Deep.Breath,” she wrote. “If I’m going to talk the talk I am going to walk the walk. Please consider participating. It was equally terrifying and liberating for me. Funny how I have spent my life on a beach since childhood and I have never truly felt comfortable in a swimsuit. Even at my thinnest. We need to love ourselves in the present. No matter what. I invite you all to do so.”



If you’re so inclined, you can post a vid of yourself in a swimsuit and tag it #WhatIModel and #LoveYourSwimsuit to get yourself in the running to be featured on the Women in Real Life IG. But no need to curl up on a comfy chair naked and take a selfie. Leave that to the professionals—i.e. Chrissy Teigen.