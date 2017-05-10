StyleCaster
12 Times Chrissy Teigen Was #MomGoals

12 Times Chrissy Teigen Was #MomGoals

by
12 Times Chrissy Teigen Was #MomGoals
Photo: Getty Images

We’ve all come to the same conclusion that Chrissy Teigen can do no wrong—right? Whether she’s going on a hilarious (albeit ruthless) Twitter rant or cooking an elaborate meal with her dreamboat of a sous chef John Legend, she’s basically our inspiration on all fronts. And since welcoming daughter Luna into the world in 2016, our Teigen obsession has pretty much exploded into straight-up fangirl status as we’ve watched her become the ultimate #MomGoals.

I mean, maybe we’re just having pre-Mother’s Day feels, but Teigen and Luna are a damn-cute duo that we can’t seem to get enough of. Carrying her deadpan sarcasm and wit into her new role as a mom, Teigen is open and honest about motherhood, and in only one year we’ve seen her shoot down angry Internet trolls and share the reality (flaws in all) of parenting. Teigen’s also given us a glimpse into her everyday life with Luna, flooding her Instagram with outrageously cute moments, like their adventures around the world or their first Halloween. So to honor one of our favorite moms out there, we’ve rounded up 12 of Teigen and Luna’s cutest moments for your viewing pleasure. Ahead are our picks, and please trying getting through all nine without deeming Teigen as #MomGoals.

"My stoop budy," the 31-year-old wrote.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

The duo bundled up in front of a spice market in Morocco.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

I mean, how else would they fly?

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

That time when Chrissy couldn't decide on just one costume for Luna's first Halloween...

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

Naturally, she decked Luna out in four costumes.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

Each cuter than the next, might we add.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

Cuteness overload.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

"I have dreamed of this day!" she captioned.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

The pair toted Luna around Montalcino, Italy.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

On pointe, Chrissy.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

Teigen and Luna at the Houston Aquarium.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

A toothy (and mirror reflection of John Legend) Luna in her mom's glasses.

Photo: instagram / @chrissyteigen

