Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 2017 Valentine’s Day Video Is the Cutest

The best thing you’ll see this Valentine’s day, hands down: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lip-syncing to his song “Ordinary People” for five minutes and 15 seconds, complete with floating heart animations, oodles of Agent Provocateur lingerie, and, of course, nipple tassels. Is V-Day complete without nipple tassels? Of course not.

For the full video, Teigen vamps, Legend looks at her lovingly, and they both shine, an invisible wind machine propelling them on.

Teigen was styled by Rankin fashion editor Sean Knight, glammed by Patrick Ta, and Giannandrea did her hair. It’s safe to say that she’s feeling comfortable in her body again, almost a year after baby Luna was born.

Legend and Teigen got married on September 14, 2015, in Como, Italy, after eight years together. Teigen revealed on Instagram that she first hoped to marry Legend on Lake Como, at a spot on the body of water where you’re supposed to make a wish.

“Back to where it all began – Lake Como, Italy – first came here in 2007,” she wrote last year on IG. “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”

Legend proposed four years later, in December 2011, after four years of dating. They first met on the set of his music video “Stereo” in 2006, and they are officially the cutest couple ever.