Chrissy Teigen Privates Social Media After Conspiracy Theorist Accuses Her of Pedophilia

Despite shutting down trolls on the daily, Chrissy Teigen has her limit, and when she privates her social media, you know it’s serious. On Saturday, the 32-year-old model briefly made her Instagram and Twitter private after a conspiracy theorist accused her and her husband, John Legend, of pedophilia.

The user, who goes by the handle, @LizCrokin, accused the couple of running a pedophilia ring and selling their 1-year-old daughter, Luna, into prostitution. Cronkin cited her allegation by posting pictures of Luna dressed as a hot dog, a pineapple, and Alice from “Alice in Wonderland,” which she suggested were markers of pedophilia. Cronkin also accused Teigen of being a part of Pizzagate, an alleged secret society of pedophiles, for using a pizza emoji in her Snapchat name.

Teigen hit back at the allegations and called Cronkin, as well as anyone who supported her claims, “disturbed” and “sick.” Teigen also lashed out at Twitter for verifying Cronkin’s account, which has more than 50,000 followers. (Twitter has since unverified Cronkin.)

After Cronkin’s allegations persisted, Teigen demanded an apology from her. Legend also jumped in and threatened to sue Cronkin if she didn’t stop tweeting about his wife and child.

When Cronkin tried to backtrack and suspect that Teigen was also a victim of pedophilia, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host didn’t accept her apology and confirmed her plans to sue her.

Teigen ended her thread by pointing out how bizarre she and Legend, “two (semi) normal, ridiculously boring human beings,” were targeted with these disturbing allegations. To free herself from the chatter, Teigen asked her followers to not send her screenshots from people theorizing about her alleged pedophilia ring.

Though we won’t know if Teigen and Legend go through with their plan to sue Cronkin until the legal documents are filed, they sound pretty serious. And with Cronkin’s allegations persisting on her Twitter feed, we have a feeling that Teigen and Legend won’t be letting these accusations go anytime soon.