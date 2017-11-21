Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Luna Legend is going to be a big sister, and she is ready. Chrissy Teigen announced Tuesday—via an adorable Instagram post—that she and her husband, John Legend, are about to add one more member to their family. Except it wasn’t actually Teigen who shared the delightful news—it was Luna.

In the video, Teigen’s followers can see her stomach, which is wrapped up in a very cozy-looking blanket, and Luna snuggling nearby. “Luna, what’s in here?” Teigen asks as she points at her stomach.

“B-B,” Luna replies to a round of laughter in the background. It’s everything you could ask for in an announcement: a big sis who can’t quite express what’s going on since she’s merely 17 months old, a very chill mom, and plenty of happiness and hygge all around.

And though this is all as cute as can be, the video doesn’t give Teigen’s followers any hint at when the new arrival is set to, you know, arrive—or any other details. (Other than Teigen’s typically witty caption: “it’s john’s!”) Will Luna have a little brother or sister? We’ll all just have to wait for another announcement.

Teigen has been open about her difficulties with conceiving. Earlier this year, she announced she and Legend were trying to have another child and would be using the very last frozen embryo they had. She also shared her experiences with postpartum depression after giving birth, telling Glamour that a combination of medication and therapy helped her through it.

But through it all, Teigen’s maintained that approachable supermodel-next-door attitude, reminding everyone she’s privileged to have so many resources at her fingertips—and not every mom is as lucky.

“I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression,” she said. “I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone.”

Even after her experience with depression, Teigen hasn’t been shy about saying she wanted more kids. She told Us Weekly she’d love a big family, a sentiment Legend shares.

“I think it’s beautiful,” he said when describing how Teigen’s changed since her first pregnancy. “You start to evolve a bit when you know you have a new life that is growing inside you and you’re about to bring into the world.” Bring on the evolution, Teigen-Legend clan.

Originally posted on SheKnows.com