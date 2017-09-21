Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have the Most Epic Couples’ Costume for Halloween

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend never disappoint, so when we heard that the 31-year-old model teased the couple’s upcoming Halloween costume on Twitter on Wednesday, we knew we were in for something good. Of course, Teigen kept her word and delivered the most epic couples’ costume for Halloween, which—if you’re anything like us—will give you serious nostalgia for your broke AF college days.

Yesterday, Teigen tweeted a picture of two orange-and-white foil pouches, which ramen fanatics will recognize as the very important flavoring packets (usually containing oil and some magical mix of MSG) used to spice up instant ramen, specifically the Thai brand MAMA. “I found our Halloween costume @johnlegend,” Teigen tweeted.

However, not everyone recognized the packets’ origin. After Teigen’s tweet, the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host was flooded with confused comments asking if she and Legend were dressing up as condoms. (To be fair, the square packets do semi-resemble the prophylactic.)

No word yet on what the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Luna, will dress as, but if our assumptions are right, Luna will be the noodles to her mom and dad’s flavoring. Just throwing it out there: Chrissy, if y’all need someone to dress up as chopsticks to complete your look, we’re totally game.