Chrissy Teigen’s Old Cheerleading Photo Is the Perfect #TBT

It might’ve been Tuesday, but that didn’t stop Chrissy Teigen from throwing back to the most perfect #TBT. The 31-year-old and—as some might say (ahem, us)—the queen of the Internet broke the web yet again when she shared the cutest photo of her as a high school cheerleader to Instagram. Yup, before the model was killing it on Twitter, she was killing it on the football field—with what we’re sure were the most clever less-than-140-characters cheers ever.

Flanked by six of her teammates, Teigen sported a wide dimply smile and sleek dark hair as she posed in her alma mater Snohomish High’s adorable cheerleading uniform. And if it wasn’t for #TBT’s grainy quality—which wouldn’t cut it on Insta these days—it wouldn’t be hard to convince us that the pic was taken not too long ago. (Tell us your aging secrets, Chrissy.)

“Yes ladies!!” Teigen captioned the post.

Along with throwing it back to her cheerleading days, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, visited her old high school in her hometown of Snohomish Washington, and, unsurprisingly, caused the entire school to freak the F out.

Not only did Teigen give a loud shoutout to her high school’s mascot, the Panthers, while walking across campus, her hubby (who also happens to be a Grammy-nominated artist and produced a little-known song called “All of Me”) sat down at the piano with a choir class to help them rehearse Rent‘s “Seasons of Love.” NBD.

To end off her hometown trip, Teigen retweeted a tweet from a student who (rightfully) felt bitter when her dad ran into the A-list couple and she didn’t. In a final farewell, Teigen deemed the Snohomish High and its students as her “legends.” (Who wants to bet that Snohomish High frames and hangs that tweet somewhere?)