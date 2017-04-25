Chrissy Teigen Reveals Hilarious Hair Extension-Removal Gone Wrong on Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of social media. And, as the reigning queen, the model and “Lip Sync Battle” host had to document one of the most hilarious (and, from the looks of it, painful) moments of her Monday on Snapchat.

It all began when Teigen’s hair extensions got tangled with her actual locks, so she asked her assistant to help her out. All in a day’s work, ya know? In a series of videos documenting the struggle, followers could see Teigen lying on her kitchen floor in a white one-piece bathing suit (!) as her assistant meticulously attempted to untangle the mess that was her hair.

“Just cut it!” Teigen said, visibly frustrated. “I’m doing the best I can!” her assistant replied, probably trying her damndest not to laugh. The videos continued with Teigen joking that she was hiring new assistant as her current one just wasn’t cutting it—extensions-novices need not apply. “Now hiring a new assistant to take my hair out, because this one sucks!” she said, legs still akimbo.

Eventually, Teigen flipped over onto her stomach with her hair splayed out on the kitchen floor. Seems unsanitary, but hey, that’s just us.

And in a moment of triumph, Teigen and her assistant won the tiresome hair war—and she had the results to prove it. The model showed off her natural shoulder-length bob (sans extensions) in a few post-battle videos where she also playfully shaded her assistant.

“If you watched my previous three snaps you know I’m in dire need of an assistant, so be sure to send all your applications to me here,” Teigen said.

She continued, “Be sure and call my old assistant to apply to be my new assistant at this number,” to which her assistant replied, “1-800-F—K-OFF.” Anyone else thinking this woman’s got the best job ever?