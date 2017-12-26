Chrissy Teigen’s Dad Gave John Legend a Gift for His Penis for the Holidays

Chrissy Teigen may be known as the ultimate clapback queen on Twitter, but even she can’t tackle all trolls—especially when he happens to be her father. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model posted a Snapchat video listing the presents she and her husband, John Legend, received for the holidays. Everything seemed standard, until she revealed her dad Ron Teigen Sr.‘s hilarious (and penis-related) gifts.

Because it’s winter and Teigen’s dad wants his son-in-law to stay warm, he gifted him a sweater—for his penis. The item, called “The Willy Warmer,” features a red knit case for Legend to slip his penis and testicles into, so his entire body can stay warm and cozy this holiday. Keeping up with the puns, the item describes itself as “a heater for your peter.”

For his daughter’s gift, Ron gave Teigen a “Don’t Touch” box, which describes itself as an “amazing and interesting useless box.” It’s safe to say that Teigen’s gift likely won’t be used much. Word is still out on whether her husband’s Willy Warmer will see some action, though.