LOL: This Jumpsuit Got the Best of Chrissy Teigen Last Night

Last night, Chrissy Teigen tried—and failed—to zip up a hunter green, longs-sleeved jumpsuit. It seems as though it zipped just fine until it hit her chest—and that’s where the trouble started. And because Chrissy Teigen is Chrissy Teigen, she documented the whole thing on Snapchat.

“Perfect! We got this!” Teigen says at the start of the video, laughing as she tries to pull the zipper higher.

“We can get it!” an assistant says over and over. “Keep going!” her assistant/cheerleader yells.

But, in fact, that couldn’t get it. At the end of the video, the verdict: “No!” Teigen says, dissolving in giggles.

And that’s how you do a humble brag. Thanks, Teigen, for showing us how it’s done.