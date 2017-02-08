Oh No: Chrissy Teigen Was in a Car Accident!

Chrissy Teigen was in a car accident last night in Hollywood. E! News reports that she was in a hit and run last night around 7:30 p.m. local time lash night, but she is totally fine.

Police sources told E! that Teigen was a passenger in the car that was hit, and though the driver of the other vehicle made a quick getaway, they were also arrested on a misdemeanor hit and run just as fast.

