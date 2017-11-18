13 Mind-Blowing Chrissy Teigen Food Hacks to Try Out Immediately

There are a lot of things we trust Chrissy Teigen‘s advice for: Twitter clap backs, sex, internet-breaking butt selfies. But perhaps the 31-year-old model’s most credible recommendations aren’t her advice on how to maximize your Instagram likes or shake off a public nip-slip, it’s the way she takes food—from your run-of-the-mill grocery store cereal to your average everyday coffee—to a completely different level.

Since the release of her bestselling cookbook, Cravings, Teigen (who has another cookbook on the way) has been recognized as savvy culinary geniuses. Sure, she doesn’t have a degree from a fancy-pants culinary school or a restaurant known for its gourmet meals. But there’s something about the “Lip Sync Battle” host that makes us not only trust her cooking advice, but want to to rush into the kitchen and try her recipes immediately.

It could be her relatable everyday-girl tone or the way she shares her creations (and cooking failures) on Instagram. It might also be that her food is pretty darn good, which is why she’s sold thousands of cookbooks to date. To prove our case, we rounded up 13 of Teigen’s most mind-blowing food hacks that’ll be sure to elevate your meals and leave your dinner guests with their jaws dropped and stomachs satisfied. Check them out, ahead.