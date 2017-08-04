Chloe Grace Moretz Just Brilliantly Trolled the Paparazzi With This Controversial Outfit

Paparazzi are the bane of every celebrity’s existence. They follow them everywhere, they hound them with questions, and their best day is when they catch a celeb’s bad angle. However, after years of being incessantly photographed, celebrities have adapted and learned to use the paps to their advantage. Chloe Grace Moretz was the latest star to exemplify this when she brilliantly trolled the paparazzi to promote Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old was shopping at Express in Beverly Hills when she was suddenly swarmed with paparazzi. Not letting the opportunity go to waste, the actress quickly whipped out a pink Planned Parenthood hat and made sure it was front and center for the cameras to see. On the hat was the phrase, “Planned Parenthood Makes America Great”—an obvious play off of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Since Trump’s election, Moretz has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights. She rallied in the 2017 Women’s March and called out Trump’s sexism on Twitter. Moretz isn’t the first celebrity to promote charities via paparazzi pictures either. In 2012, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield went viral for covering their faces with pieces of paper that included the websites for the charities, Gilda’s Club and Worldwide Orphans Foundation. The former couple repeated the act in 2014.

We’re sure the paps can be extremely annoying, but good on Chloe for using them to her advantage to give a shout-out to Planned Parenthood.