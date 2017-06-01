Chloe Grace Moretz “Appalled” and “Angry” at Her Movie’s Fat-Shaming Ad

After her film, “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs,” was slammed across the board for what appears to be a fat-shaming ad, Chloe Grace Moretz was quick to say she doesn’t condone the poster’s message. The 20-year-old actress, who voices the lead role of Snow White in the animated parody film, immediately took to Twitter after an image of the film’s promotional poster at Cannes Film Festival went viral—for all the wrong reasons.

The poster—which was accompanied with the question, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”—showed two versions of Snow White: one tall and thin and the other shorter and, well, wider.

Like most of the Internet, Moretz lambasted the film’s marketing for suggesting that the less-svelte Snow White was “no longer beautiful.” While she defended that she wasn’t involved at all in the marketing process, she also suggested that the film’s actual message is far more insightful than what its advertising makes it seem.

Among the film’s critics is plus-size model Tess Holiday, who slammed Moretz and the studio for marketing “Red Shoes” in a way that “teaches young kids [that] being fat = ugly.”

In a statement to Salon, “Red Shoes” producer Sujin Hwang apologized for the ad and explained, like Moretz, that the movie’s full storyline is more woke than what its marketing comes off as.

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty,” Hwang said.

She continued, “We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

We’d like to take her word for it, but considering the animation studio’s website summarizes “Red Shoes” as a story about “a princess who doesn’t fit into the celebrity world of princesses—or their dress size,” we’re tempted to give side eye.