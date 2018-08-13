Chloë Grace Moretz Considered Breast Implants at 16 After Being Given a Push-Up Bra on Set

Chloë Grace Moretz might’ve been 13 when she starred in her first movie, Kick-Ass, but that doesn’t mean that she isn’t aware of Hollywood’s never-ending beauty standards. The 21-year-old actor—who has spoken out against Photoshop and body-shaming—recently opened up about an on-set experience at 16 that almost led her to getting breast implants.
In an interview with Sunday Times, Moretz recalled working on a film when she was 16. After she was done filming, Moretz returned to her trailer where she found a push-up bra with silicone inserts left for her. Though no one explained why the bra was there, to Moretz, the message was clear. “I was, like: where did these come from?” Moretz said. “Those little things were insidious. Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them. They make you question yourself and think: well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts.”
As someone who has grown up in Hollywood, Moretz, who started acting when she was 7, understands the pressure of looking “camera-ready” and knows that the pictures she sees from red carpets and on magazines aren’t necessarily a reflection of reality. “I’ve had to look at Hollywood my whole life,” Moretz. “The people I’ve been comparing myself to are people who are not real.”
From a costar who played her romantic interest and body-shamed as “too big” to date in real life to the time that Moretz was photoshopped when she was 15 years old, Moretz is well-aware of Hollywood’s impossible beauty standards. That’s why she’s speaking out, in hopes of changing them.