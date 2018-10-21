13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers

When it comes to meal prep, some weeks I have it in me to cook big batches of grains, protein and a bunch of different veggies for easy mix-and-match lunches. Other weeks, I can only muster enough time, energy and enthusiasm to throw together a single recipe. On those weeks—especially during colder months—I opt for chili.

It’s a no-brainer, really. Chili is a pretty broad category, with any combination of veggies, beans, protein, grains and a whole lot of spices. It’s easy to pick a different recipe each time you make it, to keep from getting bored. Plus, once you have a good stock of spices and canned beans, you can throw together all kinds of chilis from a relatively short grocery list.

The recipes below run the gamut from classic beef-and-bean chili to hearty vegan chili made with tender tofu. Some come together in the slow-cooker, while others cook on the stovetop. Most are tomato-based, but there are a few creamy options for anyone who prefers that flavor profile.

Generally, cooked chili will keep for up to four days in the fridge, and for several months in the freezer. Whip up a batch for Sunday lunch or dinner, then refrigerate or freeze the leftovers in single servings so you’ll always have a healthy homemade lunch ready to heat up at a moment’s notice!

A version of this story was originally published in December 2016.