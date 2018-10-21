StyleCaster
Photo: Ambitious Kitchen.

When it comes to meal prep, some weeks I have it in me to cook big batches of grains, protein and a bunch of different veggies for easy mix-and-match lunches. Other weeks, I can only muster enough time, energy and enthusiasm to throw together a single recipe. On those weeks—especially during colder months—I opt for chili.

It’s a no-brainer, really. Chili is a pretty broad category, with any combination of veggies, beans, protein, grains and a whole lot of spices. It’s easy to pick a different recipe each time you make it, to keep from getting bored. Plus, once you have a good stock of spices and canned beans, you can throw together all kinds of chilis from a relatively short grocery list.

The recipes below run the gamut from classic beef-and-bean chili to hearty vegan chili made with tender tofu. Some come together in the slow-cooker, while others cook on the stovetop. Most are tomato-based, but there are a few creamy options for anyone who prefers that flavor profile.

Generally, cooked chili will keep for up to four days in the fridge, and for several months in the freezer. Whip up a batch for Sunday lunch or dinner, then refrigerate or freeze the leftovers in single servings so you’ll always have a healthy homemade lunch ready to heat up at a moment’s notice!

 

A version of this story was originally published in December 2016.

STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Slow-Cooker Chili
Slow-Cooker Chili

The classic chili recipe literally everyone should know how to make.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Cooking Classy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Crockpot Creamy Enchilada Chili
Crock-Pot Creamy Enchilada Chili

Love enchiladas but don't love putting together the whole casserole? Do everything in the Crock-Pot instead, no assembly required.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | The Best Healthy Turkey Chili
The Best Healthy Turkey Chili

This will be your new favorite healthy lunch—trust me.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Ambitious Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Rockin' 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato Chili
Rockin' 5-Ingredient Sweet Potato Chili

Minimal work, maximal flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Pinch of Yum.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | The Best Vegan Chili Ever
The Best Vegan Chili Ever

This meatless chili gets its meaty texture from tofu that's been precooked with nutritional yeast.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: It Doesn't Taste Like Chicken.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Creamy Vegetarian White Chili
Creamy Vegetarian White Chili

This creamy veggie-forward chili is so full of flavor you won't even have a chance to miss the meat.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Vegetarian Ventures.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Cheesy Vegetarian Chili Mac
Cheesy Vegetarian Chili Mac

This inexpensive lunch option combines chili and macaroni, two classic comfort foods.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Budget Bytes.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Pork Chili Verde
Pork Chili Verde

This herb-forward chili can be as mild or as spicy as you want it to be.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Heather Christo.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Chili
Slow-Cooker Pulled-Pork Chili

Pulled-pork sandwiches are a little too messy for packed office lunch. Pulled-pork chili, on the other hand, is perfect.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Slow Cooker Gourmet.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Creamy White Chicken Chili
Creamy White Chicken Chili

This rich chicken chili has just enough cream cheese and half-and-half to bring it to the next level, but not so much that it'll bring you into a midday food coma.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Chunky Chef.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Slow-Cooker Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili
Slow-Cooker Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili

This chili packs a unique flavor profile, but plenty of familiar ingredients. Oh, and it calls for plantain chips. (Yum.)

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Host the Toast.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | One-Pot Pumpkin Quinoa Chili
One-Pot Pumpkin Quinoa Chili

This fall-themed chili is packed with fiber and plant-based protein, thanks to the combination of quinoa, beans and pumpkin.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Super Healthy Kids.
STYLECASTER | 13 Chili Recipes That Make Great Lunch Leftovers | Sweet Potato and Kale Vegan Chili
Sweet Potato and Kale Vegan Chili

This chili is perfect for anyone who loves hearty sweet potatoes and slightly bitter kale.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Wallflower Kitchen.

