Child Stars Who Could Be Perfect Matches for Baby Royals When They’re of Age

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May, fans have been wondering when the next big British royal wedding will be, and who it will include. Of course, Princess Eugenie (Prince Andrew’s daughter and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter) is the next to tie the knot, but what if we looked even further into the future? To perhaps the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William.
It’ll be a long time until Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start dating, but when they do, it’ll be massive news. And given the evolving times and traditions of the British royal family, it’s not unlikely that baby royals follow in their uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps and date someone completely out of left field… such as an American celebrity. To brainstorm potential matches, we’ve rounded up a few child stars whom Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could date and spark a romance with when they’re of age.
Of course, this speculation is all in good fun and the chances that any of the royals dating these celebrities are next to none, but it’s still fun to brainstorm which stars could make a Markle moment happen again. From the daughter of a pop-music powerhouse to the adorable toddler of Hollywood’s favorite couple, these celebrity kids could follow in Markle’s footsteps and become the next American celebrity to cross the pond and become royalty.
Prince George + Penelope Disick
Out of the Kardashian-Jenner children, Penelope, 6, carries herself with the poshest air (it's no wonder they sometimes call her Princess P), which is why she would make the right fit for Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, 5. With a mansion like Kourtney Kardashian's, finding her footing in Kensington Palace will be a breeze.
Prince George + Harper Beckham
Harper, 7, has a leg up that other celebrity kids don't have: her parents, Victoria and David Beckham, have a long history with the British royal family, and they were even invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May. With the right introductions (and playdates), her family friendship with Prince George could be a match made in Hollywood heaven.
Prince George + Blue Ivy
Let's be real: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the king and queen of the music industry, and Blue Ivy, 6, is equally—if not more—famous as Prince George. And though they're not on the same playing field (Blue Ivy might be out of George's league), they would make would hell of a powerhouse duo.
Photo:
Robert Kamau/GC Images.
Princess Charlotte + Sir Carter
We wanted to list only one of Beyoncé's children, but with a name like Sir, how could he not be royal? As Beyoncé and Jay-Z's son, Sir, 1, will be a catch when he gets older, and if there's anyone who can raise a gentleman who treats a woman like the princess she literally is, it's Beyoncé. Sir Carter and Princess Charlotte, let's make it happen.
Princess Charlotte + Alexander Clooney
Much like the Beckhams, the Clooneys also already have an in with the British royal family. Both George and Amal attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May, which means that their son, Alexander, 1, is that much closer to Princess Charlotte, 3.
Photo:
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Princess Charlotte + Luca Cruz
Hilary Duff's son, Luca, 6, is hilarious on Instagram. He loves to prank his mom and takes silly selfies with her. She's full of personality and can bring some much-needed American humor to Kensington Palace. And with the way that Meghan Markle is changing traditions, Luca and Princess Charlotte could be the next untraditional couple.
Prince Louis + Luna Stephens
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of Hollywood's favorite couples, and we think that they're only a shot away from an invitation to a royal wedding. But it could be for their own daughter? The Teigen-Legend household is a melting pot of many ethnicities, so why not continue that trend to the royal family? As the closest in age for Prince Louis, he's our pick for Luna's royal in.
Prince Louis + Stormi Webster
In the future, Stormi, 7 months, will inherit a great sum from her mom Kylie Jenner's company, Kylie Cosmetics, so she's bound to run an empire one day—even if it's not as the head of state. As the heir to Kylie Cosmetics (and the daughter of Travis Scott), Stormi needs someone equally powerful by her side, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, 4 months.
Prince Louis + Inez Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known as Hollywood royalty, but imagine if they were actual royalty—by way of their children? Reynolds's and Lively's youngest daughter, Inez, 1, is only a few months older than Prince Louis, 4 months, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Reynolds-Lively family is the next American household to cross the pond.
Photo:
Michael Tran/FilmMagic.