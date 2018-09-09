Child Stars Who Could Be Perfect Matches for Baby Royals When They’re of Age

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May, fans have been wondering when the next big British royal wedding will be, and who it will include. Of course, Princess Eugenie (Prince Andrew’s daughter and Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter) is the next to tie the knot, but what if we looked even further into the future? To perhaps the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

It’ll be a long time until Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis start dating, but when they do, it’ll be massive news. And given the evolving times and traditions of the British royal family, it’s not unlikely that baby royals follow in their uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps and date someone completely out of left field… such as an American celebrity. To brainstorm potential matches, we’ve rounded up a few child stars whom Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could date and spark a romance with when they’re of age.

Of course, this speculation is all in good fun and the chances that any of the royals dating these celebrities are next to none, but it’s still fun to brainstorm which stars could make a Markle moment happen again. From the daughter of a pop-music powerhouse to the adorable toddler of Hollywood’s favorite couple, these celebrity kids could follow in Markle’s footsteps and become the next American celebrity to cross the pond and become royalty.