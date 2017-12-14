20 Gifts for the Person Who Is Totally Extra about Self-Care

The truth is, we all have that friend (or sister, or mother-in-law) who is totally extra about pretty much everything. (As it turns out, I’m an expert on the topic because in my life, that person is me.) You know, the person who has to make every non-event an *event*. She probably bathes in glittery bubbles (check!), takes the trash out in a ball gown (check!), and waters her plants with strictly Perrier (double check, and that’s probably why they’re all dead). Yes, she is completely over-the-top. But even though I am that girl, I feel for you, because she is hard as hell to shop for, and ’tis the freaking season.
Ahead, find 20 perfect gifts for the woman in your life who needs to take a chill pill (and do so in the most extra way possible.)
For the Girl Who Likes to Get Lit
Tubéreuse 5 Wick Candle, $295; at diptyque
diptyque
For the Girl Who Likes to Twirl While She Vacuums
Sunday Forever
For the Girl Who Likes Warm Feet But Make It Fashion
Ugg Australia
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams
Morgan Lane
For the Girl Who Has to Look Chic in Her Dreams, Part II
Morgan Lane
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant
CAP Beauty
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part II
Neiman Marcus
For the Girl Who Enjoys Bathing Like A Non-Peasant, Part III
Elizabethan Classics Cast Iron Dual Tub, $1291.46; at Home Depot
Home Depot
For the Girl Who Can't Just Drink Any Old Bubbles
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame by Charlotte Olympia, $179.97; at Wine.com
Veuve Clicquot
For the Girl Who Needs to Sage Away Her Judgmental Neighbors
Sunday Forever
For the Girl Who Practices Self-Care in Multiple Ways at Once
Urban Outfitters
For the Girl Who Likes to Be Extra While Multi-Tasking in the Bath
Poppy Lissiman
For the Girl Who Will Only Use A Facial Oil with Precisely 22 Active Botanicals
Vintner's Daughter
For the Girl Who's Afraid of the Boogey Man
Silk Sleep Mask, $45; at Slip
Slip
For the Girl Who Wants Her Home to Smell Like A Chic Library
Bibliothéque Room Spray, $120; at Byredo
Byredo
For the Girl Who Takes Masking Very Seriously
Biologique Recherche
For the Girl Who Can't Sleep on Just Any Old Sheets
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $239.25; at Brooklinen
Brooklinen
For the Girl Who Sprinkles Everything with Adaptogenic, Magical Potions
Moon Juice