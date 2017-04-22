29 Chic Bedside Tables For Major Bedroom Decor Inspiration

There may be no space in any home that’s more personal than the bedside table. The way someone organizes the top of their nightstand says more about someone than, say, their junk drawer: Is it filled with books and magazines or other reading material? Do you keep yours practical with a tissue box and your glasses? Or does yours house just a small lamp or a succulent to abide by the rest of the bedroom’s minimalist tone?

And even though we’d never tell you to ditch your bedside table style, we could all use a little home decor inspiration—especially when such a small space can totally change the vibe of the room. Ahead, 29 super chic bedside table situations floating around Instagram that we can’t stop staring at.