19 Airport-Friendly Fashion Items to Pack (or Wear on the Plane)

One of my biggest 2018 goals? Travel more. And so far, I think I’ve done a pretty good job. I’ve spent a decent percentage of the year on the go, traveling the country and taking international trips when I can. Suffice to say: Through all of this, I’ve spent a lot of time at the airport.
With each trip, I’ve further refined my go-to travel look, which is equal parts chic and comfortable. I start with a black bodycon midi dress; it’s cozy enough to wear on the plane and versatile enough to wear throughout the trip I’m on. Then, I layer on a denim or camo jacket (lightweight for packing but offers additional warmth during the flight) and throw on a pair of boots or sneakers (always wear your bulkiest shoe to save precious suitcase space). I also bring a carry-on backpack and a pair of oversized sunnies.
You’ll never—and I repeat, never—catch me in pajamas or workout gear. Gotta look my best in case a paparazzi photographer tries to snap a quick pic of me! (Kidding, but a girl can dream.)
While this formula works for me, you might not want to follow it piece-for-piece. Like, if you’re not a dress person, you might rather opt for a jumpsuit—or some other comfy-cute piece you can easily throw on and wear several times on your trip. If you’re not into structured jackets, try a kimono, cardigan or chunky sweater. The point isn’t following my outfit exactly as I’ve laid it out, but understanding the purpose each piece serves—and finding the pieces in your wardrobe that can do the same for you.
Remember, your adventure begins the moment arrive at the airport, so start your trip on the right foot with a killer (comfy!) look. Ahead, we have 19 travel-friendly airport fashion items you’ll want to pack for your next vacation (or, you know, wear on the plane).
The Black Bodycon Dress
Trust me when I say, a comfy LBD is the perfect thing to pack on vacation.
Black ribbed bodycon dress, $56 at River Island
Photo:
River Island.
The Longline Cardigan
Cozy, comfy cardigan—the only three Cs you need.
Cardigan coat, $518 at Alexander Wang
Photo:
Alexander Wang.
The Paparazzi Sunnies
No pics please. These oversized sunnies will help you channel your inner Kim Kardashian West.
Hindsight sunglasses, $60 at Quay
Photo:
Quay.
The Comfy Culotte
These culottes scream adventure. Pair with a simple tee and sneakers for a casual-chic look.
Issac Paperbag-Waist culotte, $198 at BCBG Maxazria
Photo:
BCBG Maxazria.
The Statement Jacket
This patchwork jacket is the statement piece every travel wardrobe needs.
Mara Hoffman Temple coat, $575 at 11 Honoré
Photo:
11 Honoré.
The Over-the-Ear Headphones
Over-the-ear headphones are the ultimate airplane accessory.
Over-ear headphones, $399 at Master & Dynamic
Photo:
Master & Dynamic.
The Travel Jumpsuit
Photo:
Rachel Roy.
The Neutral Carry-All
This mini duffel bag is the perfect carry-on.
Landon carryall, $155 at Dagne Dover
Photo:
Dagne Dover.
The Striped Sweater
You'll end up appreciating this cozy sweater's warmth on the plane and its versatility when layering looks on your trip.
Soft cotton square crew sweater, $78 at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane.
The Suede Sneaker
For all the walking you'll be doing on your trip.
Classic Cortez suede sneaker, $90 at Nike
Photo:
Nike.
The Tie-Front Jogger
The best thing about joggers: They can be dressed up or down as you see fit.
French-terry tie-front jogger, $177 at 3.1 Phillip Lim
Photo:
3.1 Phillip Lim.
The Baseball Cap
No bad hair days with this striped baseball cap.
Marilyn baseball cap, $125 at Rag & Bone
Photo:
Rag & Bone.
The Bold Jumpsuit
Every vacation wardrobe deserves a pop of color.
Patras crepe long jumpsuit, $150 at French Connection
Photo:
French Connection.
The Reversible Jacket
Basically two jackets in one.
Jane quilted indigo jacket, $135 at Marine Layer
Photo:
Marine Layer.
The Leather Backpack
Can you say ultimate travel bag?
Calf backpack, $995 at Mansur Gavriel
Photo:
Mansur Gavriel.
The Comfy Wide-Leg Pant
These silky pants are so soft, you'll be living in them long after your trip is over.
Washed-silk Natalie pant, $395 at Milly
Photo:
Milly.
The Lightweight Linen Cardigan
This lightweight cardigan will keep you warm on breezy days—and won't demand too much space in your suitcase.
Linen maxi cardigan, $177 at Theory
Photo:
Theory.
The Kimono Dress
Wrap it up like a dress or leave it open over your bodycon dress like a jacket—this kimono is super versatile.
Dropped-shoulder kimono dress, $135 at Eloquii
Photo:
Eloquii.
The Printed Sneaker
Step up your sneaker name with a fun print.
Converse x Miley Cyrus Chuck Taylor low-top, $65 at Nike
Photo:
Nike.