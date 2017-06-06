20 Cheap Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love

The sheer amount of things you’re told you just *have* to purchase for your dream wedding is outrageous: Never mind dropping loads of cash on your dress, the venue, flowers, and the photographer—you still have tiny details like RSVP cards, place settings, and wedding favors to worry about. And while we’re not suggesting you ditch your dream venue to save a little cash, there are ways to stay within budget without sacrificing something you love. Case in point: wedding favors. Luckily, there are a ton of cheap wedding favors on the web that your guests will love (and so will your wallet).

From personalized soaps your guests will actually use after your big day to small fans that’ll totally fit in during any summer wedding, it’s easier than you think to get creative with your wedding favors and stick to your tight budget. See 20 of our favorite affordable wedding favor ideas below!