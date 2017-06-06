StyleCaster
20 Cheap Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love

20 Cheap Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love

Kristen Bousquet
20 Cheap Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love
Photo: Courtesy of Sapphire Events

The sheer amount of things you’re told you just *have* to purchase for your dream wedding is outrageous: Never mind dropping loads of cash on your dress, the venue, flowers, and the photographer—you still have tiny details like RSVP cards, place settings, and wedding favors to worry about. And while we’re not suggesting you ditch your dream venue to save a little cash, there are ways to stay within budget without sacrificing something you love. Case in point: wedding favors. Luckily, there are a ton of cheap wedding favors on the web that your guests will love (and so will your wallet).

From personalized soaps your guests will actually use after your big day to small fans that’ll totally fit in during any summer wedding, it’s easier than you think to get creative with your wedding favors and stick to your tight budget. See 20 of our favorite affordable wedding favor ideas below!

100 Mini Wedding Favor Soaps, $110; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Set of 10 Wedding Favor Sunglasses, $16; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

40 Personalized Sandalwood Fan Favors, $53; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Set of 12 Wedding Can Cooler, $35; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Set of 12 Soy Candle Wedding Favors, $54; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Succulent Wedding Favors, $3/each; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Let Love Grow Custom Seed Wedding Favors, $50; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Wedding Matches Set of 50, $30; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Mint to Be Wedding Favors Set of 24, $44; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

S'mores Wedding Favors, $18; at Etsy

Photo: Etsy

Take a Shot Wedding Favors, $55; at Etsy

Wedding Cookie Bags, $6+; at Etsy

Herbal Tea Wedding Favor, $3; at Etsy

50 Pack Confetti Wedding Favor, $40; at Etsy

We Tied The Know Wedding Pretzel Bag, $5; at Etsy

Wedding Favor Snacks, $7; at Etsy

Set of 50 Wedding Favors, $149; at Etsy

Personalized For Richer or For Poorer Wedding Favor, $3; at Etsy

Personalized Tattoo Wedding Favor, $70+; at Etsy

Rustic Bridal Favor Set of 16, $19; at Etsy

