15 Genius Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

Is there anything better than having people over and getting compliments on your home? It’s especially satisfying when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little 💃 in my head.
The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end. Below, 15 of our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!
Pendant lights are an easy, cheap way to add an edgy (and expensive) vibe.
Photo: Modloft
Utility Graphite Pendant Light, $39.95; at CB2
Practical furniture becomes plush when paired with an artfully draped faux fur throw.
Photo: JoJotastic
Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $78;49; at Overstock
Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.
Photo: Tessa Neustadt
Waterworks Studio Luna White Marble Tray, $47.50; at Nordstrom
Armchairs suddenly look more sophisticated next to a gold side table.
Photo: House of Hipsters
A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.
Photo: Room & Board
Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2
Hang a gold mirror to make a small bedroom look regal (and spacious).
Photo: Annie Schlechter
Throwing an oversized pillow or two on a bed or couch makes it feel lounge-worthy.
Photo: The Design Chaser
A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.
Photo: The Design Chaser
Elkton Accent Chair With Wooden Frame, $171.78; at Houzz
Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt
Any room looks richer when there's velvet in deep colors.
Photo: Woods and Warner
Luxe Velvet Square Pillow Covers in Various Colors, $49; at West Elm
Skultuna Small Candlestick, $118; at Barneys
A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.
Photo: Design Traveller
e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt
Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.
Photo: Hafele Evin
Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.
Photo: Anthropologie