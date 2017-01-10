StyleCaster
Share

15 Genius Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Genius Ways to Make Your Place Look Luxe on a Budget

by
5 Shares
Gorgeous Modern Living Room
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Is there anything better than having people over and getting compliments on your home? It’s especially satisfying when you spent far from a fortune to make it look chic. Not only does it speak volumes about your ability to spot a deal, but it shows that your thoughtful styling choices with well-chosen, well-placed finds didn’t go unnoticed. Whenever this happens to me (on the daily—JK), I coolly thank the complimenter and do a little 💃 in my head.

MORE: How to Decorate According to Your Zodiac Sign

The point is: Getting a deal is always a rush, but it’s especially thrilling when it comes to home décor, because it’s not like that shit is generally cheap. But there are a few hacks that always work when it comes to making a space appear much pricier and higher-end. Below, 15 of our favorite tricks, paired with excellent shopping picks—all under $200 (and many under $100). Happy styling!

MORE: Your Everything Guide to Scandinavian Furniture

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Pendant lights are an easy, cheap way to add an edgy (and expensive) vibe.

Photo: Modloft

Utility Graphite Pendant Light, $39.95; at CB2

Practical furniture becomes plush when paired with an artfully draped faux fur throw.

Photo: JoJotastic

Plum & Bow Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $79; at Urban Outfitters

A leather throw pillow upgrades everything around it.

Photo: Rebecca Fredriksson

Mina Victory Natural Leather and Hide Wavy Basket Weave Cognac Throw Pillow by Nourison, $78;49; at Overstock

Marble exudes cool elegance, even if it's just an accent piece.

Photo: Tessa Neustadt

Waterworks Studio Luna White Marble Tray, $47.50; at Nordstrom

Armchairs suddenly look more sophisticated next to a gold side table.

Photo: House of Hipsters

Martini Side Table, $111; at West Elm

A cozy throw makes a minimalist bedroom kinda decadent.

Photo: Room & Board

Mohair Grey Throw, $149; at CB2

Hang a gold mirror to make a small bedroom look regal (and spacious).

Photo: Annie Schlechter

Umbra Prisma Mirror, $100; at Design Public

Throwing an oversized pillow or two on a bed or couch makes it feel lounge-worthy.

Photo: The Design Chaser

Kelly Wearstler, $99.99; at Bloomingdale's

A high-design piece like this super-modern chair elevates the items around it.

Photo: The Design Chaser

Elkton Accent Chair With Wooden Frame, $171.78; at Houzz

Find a soft, neutral rug to make a simple space feel subtly luxe.

Photo: Amber Interior Design

Indie Shag, from $99; at Gilt

Any room looks richer when there's velvet in deep colors.

Photo: Woods and Warner

Luxe Velvet Square Pillow Covers in Various Colors, $49; at West Elm

Gold candleholders bring grown-up glamour.

Photo: Stellan Herner/Cia Wedin

Skultuna Small Candlestick, $118; at Barneys

A bathroom can go from basic to chic with the right shower curtain.

Photo: Design Traveller

e by design Cop-IKAT Geometric Shower Curtain, $75; at Gilt

Copper bowls are a pretty (and organized) coffee table touch.

Photo: Hafele Evin

Hammered Copper Bowl, $119.99; at Williams-Sonoma

Furniture looks stately when accented by a jewel-toned rug.

Photo: Anthropologie

Chroma Overdyed Rug in Pink, from $199; at Urban Outfitters

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style

The Celebrity Guide to Maternity Style
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share