These Affordable Bomber Jackets Are So Cute (and Less Than $100)

The bomber jacker really is a fall essential. They’re light, so they’re easy to carry around or tie around your waist in the event the sun peaks through the clouds, but provide just enough warmth when it starts to get chilly. And luckily, the past couple years street style stars have really embraced this form of outerwear—and we couldn’t be happier about it. Worn super-oversized with arms rolled up or shrunken, these guys work just as well with a slinky dress as they do with a pair of shredded jeans—and they’re also really, really comfortable which is always a win.

Plus, a good bomber encompasses just the right amount of tomboy and streetwear, both of which are finding their way into women’s fashion right now, and they’re available pretty much anywhere, at every price. Keep clicking through the slideshow to see our picks for bomber jackets that are $100 or under.

 Originally posted March 2016. Updated October 2017.

1 of 21
Members Only Washed Varsity Jacket

Photo: Shoptiques
Zoe Sequin Bomber Jacket

Photo: Nasty Gal
Zara Bomber Jacket With Bows

Photo: Zara
Topshop Cropped Bomber Jacket

Photo: Topshop
Oriental Embroidered Satin Jacket

Photo: Missguided
Old Navy Bomber Jacket for Women

Photo: Old Navy
Atmos&Here Mads Bomber Jacket

Photo: The Iconic
Galaxy Print Bomber Jacket

Photo: Hot Topic
Vintage Dragon Bomber Jacket

Photo: Etsy
Contemporary Bomber Jacket

Photo: Forever 21
Velvet Bomber Jacket

Photo: Forever 21
Satin Bomber Jacket

Photo: Etsy
Crisscross-Front Bomber Jacket

Photo: Forever 21
Embroidered Bomber Jacket

Photo: H&M
Adidas Originals Black Three Stripe Bomber Jacket

Photo: ASOS
Missguided Tall Floral Brocade Bomber Jacket

Photo: ASOS
Airtex Bomber Jacket

Photo: Topshop
Bershka Padded Camo Bomber Jacket

Photo: ASOS
Lace Bomber Jacket

Photo: Zara
Long Bomber Jacket

Photo: H&M
Obey Sabre Velvet Bomber Jacket

Photo: Urban Outfitters

