These Affordable Bomber Jackets Are So Cute (and Less Than $100)

The bomber jacker really is a fall essential. They’re light, so they’re easy to carry around or tie around your waist in the event the sun peaks through the clouds, but provide just enough warmth when it starts to get chilly. And luckily, the past couple years street style stars have really embraced this form of outerwear—and we couldn’t be happier about it. Worn super-oversized with arms rolled up or shrunken, these guys work just as well with a slinky dress as they do with a pair of shredded jeans—and they’re also really, really comfortable which is always a win.

Plus, a good bomber encompasses just the right amount of tomboy and streetwear, both of which are finding their way into women’s fashion right now, and they’re available pretty much anywhere, at every price. Keep clicking through the slideshow to see our picks for bomber jackets that are $100 or under.

Originally posted March 2016. Updated October 2017.