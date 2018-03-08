Charlize Theron Is Officially Back to Smoking Weed, and Her Mom Is Her Supplier

It’s official: Charlize Theron and weed are reunited. After quitting the drug in her 30s due to a bad reaction that caused her to stare at a refrigerator for eight hours (no joke), the 42-year-old actress is back to blazing up, and she’s found the most reliable supplier: her mom.

In an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” Theron revealed that she started using marijuana again to help her insomnia, something her mom also struggles with. During a conversation with her mom, Theron brought up weed as an alternative to taking sleeping pills, a suggestion that her mom agreed with.

Thinking that she was going to have to find the pot herself, Theron was surprised when a few days later, her mom showed up at her house with a container of marijuana-infused chocolates and mints.

“I really thought I would be the responsible one to have to go and get that,” she said. “Last week she showed up at my house, literally drove in her little tennis outfit and brought me a little container and just left it on my kitchen table.”

Theron’s mom even explained the benefits of each edible. “She was like, ‘So I got some blueberry covered chocolate ones but if you want it faster acting you should go for the mints those you suck and it works faster,'” Theron said.

Judging from her mom’s tennis outfit, Theron assumed that her mom bought the weed from a millennial who she plays tennis with. The actress was pleasantly surprised when she learned that her mom went to the store and bought them herself. (In case you didn’t know, marijuana is now legal in California.)

“I assumed because she was in a tennis outfit she had scored with one young tennis friend. Because she plays tennis with these really cool young girls,” Theron said. “She said, ‘I went to the store by myself.’ I have this image of her in the store. She’s just not this kind of person and buying marijuana she had like a full experience.”

In case you’re wondering, the weed works and Theron has been sleeping like a baby. And don’t even think about sharing Theron’s mom, who she now calls her “dealer.” “You can’t have her, she’s all mine,” she told the audience. Blaze it, Charlize.