This Channing Tatum Look-Alike Makes $3K a Weekend as a Real-Life Magic Mike

When we think of celebrity doppelgängers, we usually think of ordinary people—students, retail workers, Instagram users—who are plucked from obscurity and thrust into viral internet fame. Never do we imagine that the look-alike has a career even remotely similar to his or her celebrity counterpart.

And then we met Will Parfitt, a 27-year-old male stripper from Australia, who is not only a dead-ringer for Channing Tatum, but is also so uncanny, that he makes upwards of $3,000 a weekend for his Magic Mike-like looks. (If you’re going to look like a celebrity, you might as well cash in on it.)

In an interview with Daily Mail, Parfitt, who was originally born in South London, explained that his stripper career began after he met a club promoter who kept calling him “Channing.” The promoter eventually introduced Parfitt to Magic Men, a Melbourne-based male-stripper agency which is an obvious nod to “Magic Mike,” Tatum’s 2012 film which is loosely based on his career as a male stripper.

“I was traveling, just enjoying the party scene in Australia. I met a club promoter who started calling me ‘Channing’ as a joke. I didn’t really take him seriously—he was the one who introduced me to Magic Men,” Parfitt said.

Parfitt, who worked his way up from a topless waiter to a show performer, claims that bachelorette parties make the bulk of his income. The shows, which run from 20 to 30 minutes, allow customers to request specific characters, such as a policeman, a firefighter, or, most popular, Magic Mike.

“And the girls get to choose what we wear. They can have a policeman, fireman or a Magic Mike show. I have been a soccer player and a karate instructor, but it’s up to them really,” he said.

Parfitt charges $220 per show, and with an average of 15 shows a weekend, the look-alike can make as much as $3,300 for a single weekend. And though Parfitt is content with being a stripper—his stripper name, fittingly, is “Channing”—he doesn’t see it as a lifelong career. Perhaps he could play Tatum’s body double in a movie and really rack in the look-alik money.

“Stripping has a shelf life, but I hope I still have another couple of years left,” he said.

Of course, like all celebrity look-alikes, there are skeptics. See some of Parfitt’s most uncanny pictures below and decide on is look-alike potential for yourself.