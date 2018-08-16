16 Ceramic Dinnerware Sets that Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Whenever I have a spare moment on the weekend, I like to pop inside a nearby Anthropologie store and peruse its kitchen section. I dream about owning all the stunning mugs, glasses and plates that line the store shelves, and for a moment, I even let myself believe I can—that is, until I see the cost. Then, reality sets in.

No plate—no matter how beautiful—is worth $18, or $20, or $26. At least, not to me—and not at this moment in my life. But I have such a hard time resisting ceramic dinnerware with all its rich colors, artful glazes and hearty weight. I’d pick a heavy ceramic over a flimsy plastic any day; I just wouldn’t pick its price tag.

Thankfully, a few stores have come to my rescue, offering the best of both worlds: the quality of ceramic dinnerware and the affordability of plastic pieces. Stores like World Market, Etsy, Urban Outfitters and even West Elm currently offer ceramic dinnerware sets at killer price points—plates for as little as $9 and 12-piece sets for as little as $90. (Do the math—that’s $7.50 per piece.)

These brands are making it easier than ever to find ceramic plates, bowls and mugs that look like artisan treasures and flea market finds. And we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.