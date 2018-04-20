What Celebrities Look Like With and Without Makeup

Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga are known for the over-the-top makeup they wear on red carpets or in concert, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t take a killer no-makeup selfie. Whether they’re glammed to the gods or bare-faced and au naturel, these stars never fail to look gorgeous and give us major beauty inspo.
And though we are all, of course, beautiful with or without makeup, there’s no denying the power of foundation, concealer, mascara, eyeliner, and an arsenal of beauty products. To show you the transformative power of glam, we’re looking at celebrities both with and without makeup. Either way, these stars look stunning. See the before-and-afters ahead.
Sending love to little monsters. I'm having a Million Reasons moment thinking about how grateful I am to have had such amazing fans all these years. You are a creative and passionate community thank you for loving me so much that we made it to the Super Bowl together. You'll all be up there with me. In spirit through the music we are all performing together. #superbowl
You know how people say #nofilter but you know there's a freakin' filter on their pic? Or maybe there's a smidge of retouching going on but they're lying and saying it's all raw & real? Well, this morn, I decided to give you a taste of the really real me. I wanted to smooth out my dark circles so badly!!! But I was like, "Naw, Ty. Show 'em the REAL you." So...here I am. Raw. And there YOU are...looking at me, studying this picture. Maybe you're thinking, "Whoa, she looks ROUGH." And if you are, great! You deserve to see the REAL me. The REALLY real me. #RawAndReal
Sleepless night , colic 3 months old baby and an early wake up by my 5 year old. Went to the garden to get some fresh air with my coffee to help me wake up and now watching The Cat In The Hat with my daughter. It always amazes me how the most simple things are the ones to make us the happiest . 📸 taken by my other sleepy half @jaronvarsano 😊😳😴😘👶🏼👧🏼❤🍭👻
We had so much fun playing with this Brigitte Bardot inspired style and purple eyeshadow for The Night Before Pre-Oscar Party. Isn’t it amazing that depending on the lighting and what I’m wearing my hair changes colors?! It’s awesome!! It’s funny, usually it takes us no time at all to do hair and makeup but we were all sort of just staring at the mirror like ‘What do we do? this is such a different look with your hair!’ Lol 🤣🧚🏼♀️ Hair: @riawna Makeup: @Spencerbarnesla Styling: @anitapatrickson