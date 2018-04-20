StyleCaster
What Celebrities Look Like With and Without Makeup

What Celebrities Look Like With and Without Makeup

Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities such as Kylie JennerBeyoncé, and Lady Gaga are known for the over-the-top makeup they wear on red carpets or in concert, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t take a killer no-makeup selfie. Whether they’re glammed to the gods or bare-faced and au naturel, these stars never fail to look gorgeous and give us major beauty inspo.

And though we are all, of course, beautiful with or without makeup, there’s no denying the power of foundation, concealer, mascara, eyeliner, and an arsenal of beauty products. To show you the transformative power of glam, we’re looking at celebrities both with and without makeup. Either way, these stars look stunning. See the before-and-afters ahead.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé
Kesha
Kesha
Photo: Getty Images

I miss my whales. they're my peace 🐋🙏🏻✨

I miss my whales. they're my peace 🐋🙏🏻✨

Kesha

Happy New Year!!! #2018

Happy New Year!!! #2018

Demi Lovato

Freckles on point 💕 #nomakeup

Freckles on point 💕 #nomakeup

Demi Lovato

💎

💎

Gigi Hadid

rain is fallin, steal some covers

rain is fallin, steal some covers

Gigi Hadid
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot
Photo: Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Photo: Getty Images

No filter necessary

No filter necessary

Chrissy Teigen
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Adele
Adele
Photo: Getty Images

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16

Phoenix, AZ / Aug 16

Adele
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images

Snapped : zendaya_96

Snapped : zendaya_96

Zendaya
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Vergara
Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Photo: Getty Images

☝🏼

☝🏼

Leighton Meester
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit

Getting ready for show night... #jlovegas #allihave #letsgetit

Jennifer Lopez
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Photo: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images

At the very tip of Majorca. 🙌🏽

At the very tip of Majorca. 🙌🏽

Gina Rodriguez

Let the birthday weekend festivities commence...

Let the birthday weekend festivities commence...

Lily Collins

Fresh skin, makeup free. Let the evening begin...

Fresh skin, makeup free. Let the evening begin...

Lily Collins
Cindy Crawford

Letting the sunshine in — stripes and all!

Letting the sunshine in — stripes and all!

Cindy Crawford
Christina Aguilera

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER

Christina Aguilera

No filter needed at The Late Show with @janicekinjo & @marcmena

No filter needed at The Late Show with @janicekinjo & @marcmena

Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Julianne Hough

#sidepony #nomakeup #lovinglife 🤙🏼 #honeymoon

#sidepony #nomakeup #lovinglife 🤙🏼 #honeymoon

Julianne Hough

Razzle dazzle em!💄#Dazzle

Razzle dazzle em!💄#Dazzle

Ashley Graham

▫️WEEKEND VIBES▫️No 💄Required ▫️

▫️WEEKEND VIBES▫️No 💄Required ▫️

Ashley Graham

SHOP NOW. #KKWxMARIO is now available for purchase at KKWBEAUTY.COM!

SHOP NOW. #KKWxMARIO is now available for purchase at KKWBEAUTY.COM!

Kim Kardashian

LOVE @kendalljenner on the cover of LOVE @kegrand

LOVE @kendalljenner on the cover of LOVE @kegrand

Kim Kardashian

