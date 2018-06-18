20 Celebrities Who Look Drastically Different With and Without Glasses

If you wear glasses, you’re aware of how drastically different they can make you look. One minute you’re bare-faced and fuzzy-eyed and the next, you’re a completely different person with a more angular face and near-20/20 vision. Even celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, and Zoey Deutch, have seen the magic of glasses, proving that they transform more than your vision.

To show you the transformative power of glasses, we’ve rounded up 20 celebrities who look totally different with frames and lenses on. Though these stars slay either way, glasses definitely take their looks to a whole new level. Click through these celebrity glasses pictures, and who knows? Maybe you’ll be inspired to find a pair of spectacles for yourself.