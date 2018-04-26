Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and More Unfollow Kanye West After His Twitter Tirade

If you’ve been on Twitter in the past 24 hours, you’ve likely seen Kanye West‘s hours-long Twitter rant about his footwear brand Yeezy, the media’s depiction of him, and, most famously, his public support for President Donald Trump. You might’ve seen Trump’s response, in which he called the rapper “very cool,” or Kim Kardashian desperately trying to defend her husband’s honor, but what you probably missed were the dozens of celebrities, including Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and more, who unfollowed West after he outed himself as a Trump supporter.

According to Pop Crave, a music news Twitter, West lost more than 9 million Twitter followers after he declared his support for Trump and posted a picture of his signed “Make America Great Again” hat. Among those who unfollowed him were celebrities and former friends. Pop Crave discovered that the following celebrities all unfollowed trump within minutes of his pro-Trump tweets: Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Korean boyband BTS.

Celebrity friends aren’t the only ones who unfollowed West. Later, fans discovered that a few of Kim’s sisters and West’s in-laws also unfollowed him after his Twitter tirade. According to fans, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner are no longer following west.

Jaden Smith, Camila Cabello, Lana del Rey, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Halsey, and Zayn Malik are other celebrities who have reportedly unfollowed West. It’s clear that many celebrities and fans have a problem with West’s statements about Trump, but judging from his tweets, the only validation he needs is his. The loss of friends is likely a blip on his radar.