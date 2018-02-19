10 Times Celebrity Couples Savagely Roasted Each Other on Social Media

We know that celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds love their significant others. But we also know that, like every couple who has ever lived on the planet, they annoy the heck out of each other. That’s where social media roasts come in, because what better way to air your petty grievances about your partner than through playful Instagram shade?

Ahead, we’re looking at the most memorable, hilarious, and downright savage times celebrity couples have roasted each other on social media. These stars can’t stop trolling each other on the internet, and lucky for us, we can’t stop laughing at them. Check out the most savage celebrity couple social media roasts below.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

When Blake Lively turned 29, Ryan Reynolds trolled her by wishing Billy Ray Cyrus (whom she shares a birthday with) a happy birthday before tacking on his wife’s name at the end. A year later, when she turned 30, Reynolds wishes his wife a happy birthday by posting a couples Instagram of them with her cropped out of the picture. Of course, Lively received her sweet revenge when Reynolds turned 41 and Lively posted an Instagram of him with Ryan Gosling. Following in her husbands’ lead, Lively cropped Reynolds out and left Gosling in. Can’t wait to see what happens on their b-days this year.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Social media wouldn’t be complete without Chrissy Teigen roasting her husband, John Legend. Here are a few of her most epic roasts: When she jokingly filed for divorce after finding his old album artwork, when she laughed in his face for his misspelled name, when she exposed him for pretending to know about baseball, when she trolled him with fake nudes, and when she compared him to the cartoon character Arthur.

Simultaneously unpacking and filing for divorce A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 12, 2013 at 2:05pm PDT

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian paid homage to Kanye West’s bachelor days with this Instagram of her posing on the side of a bed like a “side chick” while her husband is fast asleep.

Side chicks be like.... A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 1, 2014 at 11:02pm PDT

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

In 2017, Liam Hemsworth thought he was earning brownie points when he posted a sweet selfie of him and his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, who he called his “little angel” in the caption. Not a fan of the way she looked in the picture, Cyrus called out Hemsworth for picking a bad angle of her and roasted him on her Instagram.

why A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake faced a lot of heat during the 2016 election when he took an illegal voting booth selfie in Tennessee. Like the supportive wife she is, Jessica Biel trolled him with a very obvious “I voted” selfie, just not in the voting booth. The trolling earned a “well played” response from Timberlake.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

In 2015, Portia de Rossi graciously allowed her wife, Ellen DeGeneres, to watch her do an intense workout by Jane Fonda. Little did she know, DeGeneres videotaped it and posted it on her website. For sweet revenge, de Rossi secretly videotaped DeGeneres jogging on a treadmill while belting Bruno Mars’s “Uptown Funk.”

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

When sports fans roasted NBA player Dwyane Wade for missing a dunk shot at a basketball game, he didn’t expecting the roasting to happen from his own wife, Gabrielle Union. When sports website Bleacher Report jokingly asked Wade “Who moved the rim?” his wife came prepared with the perfect clap back. “I did. Next time… Put The Seat Down,” she tweeted.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith frequently troll their children, but they’re no strangers to shading each other, too. In 2015, on a family vacation, Will stuck a popsicle stick under Jada’s tank top strap, hoping that she wouldn’t notice. Well, she did. But in good fun, she smiled at her husband’s trolling.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a fairly new couple, but that hasn’t stopped them from roasting each other on social media. Stefani savagely took aim at her beau when she tweeted a throwback picture of Shelton with a curly mullet and bangs.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

When Kristen Bell noticed that her husband Dax Shepard‘s bromance with his friend and former co-star, Justin Long, was becoming too close, she decided to troll him with a paparazzi shot of the trio. The picture shows walking away as her hubby and Long hold hands.