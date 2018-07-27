Celebrity-Approved Ways to Pull Off the Tiny Sunglasses Trend

When Kanye West sent Kim Kardashian an email on the season finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” to tell her that big sunglasses were out and tiny sunglasses were in, the world couldn’t help but laugh. But Kanye knew what he was talking about. Since the episode aired, tiny sunglasses have appeared on the faces of celebrities including Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra, as big sunglasses have faded into the background.
Itty-bitty sunglasses might not be for everyone (they’re definitely not the best SPF face accessory), but there’s no denying that they’re one of the most popular celebrity-favorite items right now. To inspire your teeny-tiny sunglasses look, we’ve rounded up celebrity-approved ways to pull off the trend. Check them out ahead.
Bella Hadid
Hadid went full-on Parisian with tiny sunglasses, a beret and a houndstooth coat over compression shorts.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images.
Ashley Graham
Everything about this look is iconic: Graham's T-shirt, her fanny pack and obviously, her slim white sunglasses.
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images.
Rihanna
Rihanna can pull off any trend, so it comes as no surprise that her tiny sunglasses look was spot-on.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Adwoa Aboah
Aboah channeled her inner spy with a long black coat and matching tiny sunglasses.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Beyoncé
Bey's courtside style consisted of a mustard-yellow skirt, a hoodie and some slim silver sunglasses.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.
Camila Cabello
Cabello looked adorable when she walked through an airport in these mirrored oval sunglasses, which she paired with an orange sweater and a newsboy hat.
Jun Sato/GC Images/Getty Images.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ambrosio wore rhinestone-studded tiny sunglasses with a red newsboy cap and a gray jumpsuit.
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski was stylish as ever as she walked through New York City in a tan coat, wide-leg pants and of course, a sleek pair of tiny sunglasses.
Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images.
Gigi Hadid
Hadid was matching from head to toe when she wore a pair of white tiny sunglasses with this gray-and-white ensemble.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images.
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders's classic slim black sunglasses were the perfect accent for her all-yellow outfit.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV.
Jourdan Dunn
Dunn sat front row at a fashion show with slim violet sunglasses that matched her bright lipstick and metallic makeup.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors.
Kaia Gerber
Gerber elevated her dramatic smokey eyeshadow with some sharp and triangular small sunglasses.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner looked straight out of The Matrix (in the best way!) when she wore tiny sunglasses with a leather coat.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid
Hadid looked cool with slim rectangle sunglasses, which she paired with a gold choker and a bouncy ponytail.
Team GT/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kristen Stewart
Stewart looked classy as ever with some gold tiny sunglasses and a timeless Chanel suit.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner made a statement at the 2018 Met Gala when she stepped onto the red carpet with glittery sunglasses.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga
The tiny sunglasses trend was made for Gaga, as exemplified by this leopard-print look.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Lady Gaga
Gaga channeled her inner alien with these tiny sunglasses, which she wore with a see-through red dress.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Millie Bobby Brown
Brown was a rose-gold dream when she wore this pink outfit with matching tiny sunglasses.
Noam Galai/GC Images/Getty Images.
Jourdan Dunn
It might have been nighttime, but Dunn's outfit wouldn't be complete without her canary-yellow coat and round small sunglasses.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo lived up to her Instagram influencer name with this all-white look accented with some tiny oval sunglasses.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.
Shay Mitchell
Mitchell lived it up with these sci-fi-like sunglasses, which she paired with a futuresque jacket and matching pants.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner was almost monochromatic when she wore this black-and-white tracksuit with a pair of slim sunglasses.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Priyanka Chopra
This iconic Chopra red-carpet look wouldn't be complete without her pink slim sunglasses with red lenses.
Rich Fury/Getty Images.
Rihanna
Years before the tiny sunglasses trend was at its peak, Rihanna wore the accessory at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ki Price/Getty Images.
Rita Ora
Ora looked so cool in this all-orange look. The tiny sunglasses only heightened an already iconic outfit.
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo's boat day consisted of a straw hat, a red-hot bikini and some mirrored gold-tinted sunglasses.
Kourtney Kardashian
It's clear that Kardashian listened to her brother-in-law's advice when she posed on a boat in slim white-and-black sunglasses.
Solange
We're still not over this Solange look for Surface magazine, consisting of red beaded braids and crimson-tinted sunglasses.
Bella Hadid
Hadid's sunglasses were extra slim when she wore this outfit consisting of a multicolor coat and a blue bag that was almost as tiny as her glasses.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner looked sporty and stylish when she wore a jersey-like tank, a fanny pack and some slim sunglasses.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images.
Millie Bobby Brown
Brown looked straight out of a sci-fi (hey, she is on Stranger Things, after all) when she wore this mod dress with some John Lennon–reminiscent sunglasses.
Shay Mitchell
Mitchell commemorated her vacation in Ibiza with some white cat-eye sunglasses and a peach.