Every Time Celebrities Nailed the Long-AF Hair Trend

Bobs and lobs have been in for a few seasons, but is their time over? In the last year or so, celebrities, from Jennifer Lopez to Nicki Minaj, have been stepping out with long hair. Correction: super long hair. And we don’t mean hair that’s past their shoulders. We’re talking about Rapunzel-length locks that graze stars’ backs, butts and even the floor.

Whether they’re walking the red carpet in braids that come down to their ankles or sitting front-row at a fashion show with silk-soft extensions that pool at their waist, these are going to extreme lengths for the sake of beauty. Floor-length hair might not be an everyday look, but that doesn’t mean that these stars’ long-AF tresses aren’t noteworthy.