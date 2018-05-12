17 Times Celebrities Went Braless and Freed the Nipple in Sheer Outfits

Despite criticism from thousands of women, including celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski and Chelsea Handler, Instagram still hasn’t lifted its no-nipples policy, a sexist rule banning women from posting photos and videos of the same body part that men show on an almost daily basis. So what have celebrities done to protest the rule? They’ve taken to the streets—literally—in braless and sheer outfits.
Ahead, we’re looking at every famous women who has stuck her middle finger up to Instagram’s nipples ban and freed their areolas in see-through looks. Whether they’re walking down the red carpet in a designer gown or strolling through their neighborhood in clothes plucked from their closets, these stars are braless and look fabulous.
Rihanna
Attending the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in June 2014.
Kendall Jenner
Attending the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe in Dreams campaign launch in New York in May 2018.
Bella Hadid
Attending the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masque in Paris in January 2017.
Kim Kardashian
Walking in SoHo in New York in August 2017.
Chrissy Teigen
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala in New York in May 2014.
Zoë Kravitz
Attending the InStyle and Warner Bros.'s 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards after-party in Beverly Hills in January 2016.
Rita Ora
Leaving the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London in May 2015.
Selena Gomez
Walking in Mayfair in London in December 2017.
Iggy Azalea
Attending the Maison Martin Margiela show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 in Paris in September 2014.
Gigi Hadid
Walking the runway at the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan in September 2016.
Jennifer Lawrence
Attending the "Red Sparrow" New York premiere in New York in February 2018.
Jessica Simpson
Walking around the East Village in New York in April 2017.
Anne Hathaway
Attending the premiere of the movie "School of Rock" in Hollywood in September 2013.
Candice Swanepoel
Walking the runway during Forum show at Sao Paulo Fashion Week Winter 2014, in Sao Paulo, October 2013.
Jennifer Aniston
Attending the "Cake" premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 2014.
