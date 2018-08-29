12 Celebrities Who Regretted Their Plastic Surgery Procedures

Courteney Cox

Cox made headlines in 2017 when she revealed to New Beauty that she chose to dissolve her facial fillers. "I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I feel better because I look like myself," Cox said. "I think that I now look more like the person that I was (before adjustments). I hope I do."

Cox came to her decision after she realized that her fillers weren't making her look younger; they were making her look fake. Then, after layers and layers of fillers, Cox made the decision to embrace her natural aging and lines. "Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake," Cox said. "

"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh, shit, this doesn't look right. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles, they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend."