Today is International Women’s Day, which coincides with the International Women’s Strike, a.k.a. A Day Without a Woman. In the most distilled sense, women across the world are encouraged to arrange for a day off “from paid and unpaid labor;” avoid buying anything unless it is from a women-owned business; and wear red to show support and solidarity with the cause. The cause, of course, is to spotlight the contributions women make—both economically and domestically—as well as to protest widespread attempts to limit women’s rights and the rightest agenda to push gender equality back some three or four decades.
Even if you can’t fully participate in the strike, you can still join in honoring International Women’s Day—the theme for this year’s IWD is #BeBoldForChange, and the idea is to take some action to initiate change in some big or small way. It doesn’t have to be epic; you could try something as specific as committing to “query all-male speaking panels,” or as general as setting out to “redefine the status quo,” according suggestions on its website. In other words, to celebrate IWD this year means getting up and doing something to champion women’s rights and ignite the power of the woman in society, whatever that means to you.
Not everyone has the luxury and privilege to strike today, so if you are striking, be mindful of the fact that you’re in a unique position. And if you’re at work today, you can, of course, wear red, and start conversations with your coworkers about the strike. The president of the National Organization of Women, Terry O’Neill, stressed the importance of these conversations to The Cut. If you’re at work today, “you should talk to co-workers about the importance of taking back political power from frankly the white-supremacist agenda that is being promoted by the Republican party,” she said. “And I say that as a person who leads a nonpartisan organization.”
All of this got us thinking about some of the most famous women in the world—Beyoncé, Ashley Graham, Zendaya, Emma Watson—and how they have been redefining the status quo out there in the world. For some, like Queen Bey, the moving and shaking was obvious and rather epic; for others, like Watson, you might not have even realized what she’s up to (yet), but when you do, we bet you’ll be jumping up and down and clapping at the sidelines just like us. Ahead, discover seven times major celebs changed the status quo—and learn exactly what they’re doing to show up for their fellow humans.
Beyoncé
In case you somehow missed it, Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade was as political and woke as it was stunning and provocative. Bey drew on "the South, New Orleans, her mother’s history as well as her father’s" for the music video "Formation," according to Melina Matsoukas, who directed the video. This was Beyoncé at her very best, with a message and a purpose. “She wanted to show the historical impact of slavery on black love, and what it has done to the black family,” Matsoukas told the New Yorker. She didn't hold back—and gave others permission to do the same.
Zendaya
Zendaya has been a beacon of light and hope for people who have been bullied, and she doesn't plan to back down any time soon. “I feel like it’s really important for young people dealing with bullying to see a symbol of confidence,” she told People. “Whether that be from me on social media or from someone in their family, I feel like that is really important to have someone that they can look to and know that confidence is possible. That’s why I do it.”
Emma Watson
Watson is on an epic press tour for Beauty and the Beast right now—so big, in fact, that she launched an Instagram dedicated to the outfits she has worn at the various premieres and events. That's not a changing-the-status-quo move in and of itself—far from it—but here's where things get interesting: Watson has committed to wearing only items of clothing that are vegan and eco-conscious.
"I don't think it should be niche that the companies we wear clothes from are caring about who works for them, or are being conscientious about the environment. They're just doing things I think these companies should be doing anyway," she told The Coveteur. Yes, girl!
Angelina Jolie
Long before going overseas to do philanthropic work became the thing to do in Hollywood, Jolie was out there doing what she could to help refugees in developing countries. She had a firsthand experience with the worldwide humanitarian crisis in Cambodia, while she was filming 2001's Tomb Raider; since then, she has gone on to do important work in many countries and was named a Special Envoy to the United Nations in 2012, after serving the U.N. as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 to 2012.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen used her platform—and huge following—to go on the record earlier this week about her experience with postpartum depression after giving birth to baby Luna. "I still don’t really like to say, 'I have postpartum depression,' because the word depression scares a lot of people," she wrote. "I often just call it 'postpartum.' Maybe I should say it, though. Maybe it will lessen the stigma a bit." For the full essay, head over to Glamour.
Ashley Graham
Did you know that Graham did a TED Talk? Well, she did, called "Plus Size? More Like My Size." In it, the body-positivity role model waxed poetic about her body and the value of affirmative self-talk. "You are bold, you are brilliant and you are beautiful," she told herself. "There is no other woman like you. You are capable. Back fat? I see you popping over my bra today, but that's all right—I'm going to choose to love you. And think thighs? You are just so sexy you can't stop rubbing each other. That's alright. I'm going to keep you." Graham has long been a champion of loving the body you're in, and her message is so important for all of us.
Lady Gaga
Once upon a time, celebs were encouraged to keep their struggles with eating disorders under wraps. But some brave celebs have gone on the record to discuss their experiences with disordered eating, and when Lady Gaga opened up about anorexia, bulemia, and depression, the world listened. Bravo to Gaga for her radical honesty—and bravo to all of these famous badasses for showing the rest of us how it's done.
