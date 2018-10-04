10 Crazy Red Carpet Hacks Celebrities Use to Stay Picture-Perfect

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve always wanted to know exactly how celebrities remain absolutely stunning on red carpets with their striking ensembles and seemingly perfect smiles. From flashing lights and high-quality cameras to the wide array of possible angles, celebrity stylists have all the secret tips that go into orchestrating a flawless red carpet look. Here are a few tips that most of us would’ve never thought of to try at home or during your next photo op.

Using White Eye Shadow to Brighten Teeth

This first hack is probably the most interesting, considering it involves using makeup on your teeth—that’s right: makeup. on. your. teeth. Bruce Grayson, the head of makeup for the Academy Awards, told Bravo, “One trick that I have used on the red carpet is brushing on white cream eye shadow directly on teeth to brighten a smile. It whitens teeth, and it’s undetectable. It doesn’t stay on long, but long enough for that one important close-up red carpet photo!” This trick seems to be a tad extra but completely understandable considering the importance of a red carpet.

Using Toothpaste to Clean Scuffed Shoes

Toothpaste is useful for more than just cleaning teeth. According to Marie Clarie’s senior fashion editor, Zanna Roberts Rassi, this household product is perfect for cleaning up scuffed shoes. Simply rub a sufficient amount of the paste, not gel, onto the scuff with a damp cloth and then wipe it off. The shoe should be completely clean and scuff-free. She demonstrated this quick tip on a pair of patent leather shoes on Good Morning America.

Using Sweetener to Clean Stains

Another tip that Rassi shared includes using artificial sweetener for a fresh stain. Place artificial sweetener immediately on the stain and let it absorb. Pat the clothing from the back, so it pushes the stain out instead of in. By doing so, you won’t force the stain back into the clothing, and you are ready to go, stain-free.

Using Soap to Loosen Stubborn Zippers

Rassi also shared that she uses a bar of soap to coat the teeth of a stubborn zipper if it ever gets stuck, this way it can ease the traction and allow it to zip up smoothly.

Using Tape to Fake Larger Cleavage

Kim Kardashian was probably the first star to expose this red carpet secret that frankly, many celebrities also use to fake a larger amount of cleavage. The hack requires taping the bust up in a way that flatters the open neckline without showing any extra tape. Stylist Janice Meredith revealed that the tape is usually trimmed in order to conceal the construction underneath. Before you start taping away, be sure to have some baby oil at hand so that you can remove the tape without harming your skin.

View this post on Instagram When you need a non surgical boob lift to perfectly fit into you emmy dress: Step 1. Tape your nipple to your shoulder. Step 2. Repeat on opposite side. #leukoflextape #honesty A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 19, 2016 at 11:20am PDT

Using Shapewear to Avoid Creases

Not only is tape a must-have for red carpet looks but so is layered shapewear. The more nylon, the more support. Meredith mentioned how celebs will layer their shapewear, like Spanx, to create a smooth, crease-free look. Some fabrics are less forgiving than others and layering shapewear can help prevent any unwanted bumps or bubbles. Boohoo.com is a great place to get affordable shapewear for only $12.

Using Eyeshadow to Fake a Fuller Hairline

Not everyone is born with a perfect hairline, not even celebrities. Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan told Elle that she places eyeshadow on the hairlines of stars, such as Ashley Graham, in order to create the illusion of a fuller hairline. The sparse areas are filled with an eyeshadow color that matches the star’s actual hair color, creating a perfectly full hairline. This tip is super useful for looks where the hair is tied back or pulled up from the face.

Using Shea Butter and Talc Powder for More Comfortable Heels

When it comes to red carpets, celebrities are usually wearing uncomfortable designer shoes. Jenke Ahmed Tailly, who has worked with stars such as Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, told Vogue that instead of wearing insoles to ease discomfort—because they can take away from the look and might not even work—he recommends massaging the feet with shea butter and then applying a translucent talc powder. The massage will help loosen up the muscles while the powder will improve comfort.

Using a Menthol Spray for Heels

Another way to ease discomfort would be to use a spray that Margot Robbie’s stylist, Kate Young, recommended called Still Standing. Still Standing is an eco-friendly, non-aerosol, continuous spray that generates a mix of cooling menthol, natural anti-inflammatories and pain relievers. All you have to do is spray this product all over the feet and wait for it to dry. Please hold while we add a few cans to our shopping carts…

Using Plastic Bags and Aquaphor to Slip into Tight Shoes

This last hack is perfect for those of you trying to slip on those stubborn shoes. Aquaphor is a great lubricant for difficult shoes that need a little extra help slipping into. And celebrity stylist Toni Ferrara said plastic bags are perfect for getting boots to slip on with ease. “For premieres where we didn’t wear gowns and a client wore knee-high boots, we used plastic bags to get her foot to fit into the boot—enough to walk the carpet and be photographed,” she said.