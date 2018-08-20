Celebrities Who Quit Dieting for Good

There’s a fine line between eating healthy and toxic dieting, and celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Camila Mendes and Padma Lakshmi know that firsthand. After years of counting calories and obsessing over what they eat, these stars have said sayonara to dieting, and they’ve never felt more free.
Ahead, hear from 10 celebrities who stopped dieting for good. Some of these were for mental health reasons; others were to escape the toxic culture around dieting. Whatever their reasons were, there’s no doubt that there’s a body-positive motive behind their actions.
Demi Lovato
After years of battling an eating disorder, Lovato announced on Twitter in February that she was no longer dieting. "No longer depriving myself of treats (in moderation) and I’m not gonna lie, I put on a couple lbs since I’ve given up dieting BUT I’ve given up the chronic stress of what I eat because I don’t want to set that example for my fans. No more food shaming myself!!" Lovato tweeted.
She further explained to People that her relationship with food and her body has been a struggle, even after she stopped dieting, but she feels so much happier now that she's not obsessing over what she eats. “It’s a daily battle. Some days I feel great and some days I don’t feel great," Lovato said. “I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it’s been a struggle but at the same time, I’m happier because I’m not restricting myself from certain foods and I’m no longer food shaming myself.”
Camila Mendes
Mendes also has a history with an eating disorder. In May, she told People that she was "done" with dieting after years of obsessing over what she ate. Though the road hasn't been easy, Mendes is committed to her decision. “I was really obsessed with dieting,” Mendes said. “I don’t know if it was psychological but [when I quit dieting] I felt like I was gaining weight. Just that fear of ‘oh my god I’m gaining weight now,’ but I’ve really made this promise to myself that I’m gonna stick to this.”
Since she stopped dieting, Mendes has learned to allow herself to eat—both for her mental and physical health. “It’s fine to eat dessert when I want to eat dessert, because that will give me the peace of mind I need," Mendes said. "I’ll know that if I ate chocolate cake, maybe I won’t the next day. I’ve learned to trust myself that I’m going to make healthy choices because I care about my health.”
Ashley Graham
After years of yo-yo dieting, Graham has found what works for her, which is a relaxed view on food. If she treats herself, she doesn't feel guilty about it. The model has also learned that diets aren't for her.
"Nothing about me is perfect in the way that I eat, but I always try to manage it. I always try to say, ‘Tomorrow is a new day. If you mess up today, don’t feel guilty about it,'" Graham told ABC News in 2015. "I’ve done every yo-yo diet you can imagine, and none work for me. I’m at a comfortable weight, and I know that I look good and, more importantly, I feel good so why am I dieting? I now know what works for me."
Bridget Malcolm
As a former Victoria's Secret model, Malcolm was used to restricting her diet. But now, years after she retired from the V.S. catwalk, the model is stronger than ever—and ready to end her obsession with food.
“I cannot tell you how many times I went to bed with my head whirling — trying to get me to latch onto how much I ate at dinner, or during the day, or trying to convince myself to change my diet, start training hard again, start tracking my size, just start doing more,” Malcolm wrote on her blog in March. “It felt like two steps forward, one and three quarters step back.”
When Malcolm stopped dieting and ate the food she wanted, she also found her binge-eating disorder go away. She also began embracing her body and stopped punishing herself for what she ate.
“When I was ordering food for dinner, I ordered what I wanted. And strangely enough—the need to gorge myself is slowly fading away," Malcolm wrote "I was OK with being done when I was full. When food isn’t a scarcity we stop feeling so desperate around it. But most importantly, when I saw my body reflected back at me, I said nice things to myself. I chose to empower my self.”
Busy Philipps
Philipps learned to stop dieting when she had children and decided to set a healthy example to her daughters, ages 10 and 5, by no longer obsessing over food. When her daughters want a treat, Philipps is inclined to give it to them, in moderation. When Philipps wants to eat something herself, she'll do the same.
"Obviously, we try to offer fruit when they want something sweet, but if they don't want the fruit I allow them to have the cookie! And I'm okay with that. I wanted cookies too when I was a kid," Philipps told InStyle. "I'm also very aware that I'm raising daughters and I don't want them to have weirdness with their food or their bodies. You lead by example or they take all their cues from watching me."
January Jones
In a 2011 interview with Allure, Jones revealed that she has never dieted in her life. Though her eating habits are already pretty healthy, Jones said that she doesn't deprive herself when it comes to foods she's craving.
"I have never dieted," Jones said. "I just listen to whatever my body craves. I don't deny myself anything. I don't crave sweets or unhealthy things very often. But when I do, like if I'm in a bad mood and I'm in traffic, I'll stop at McDonald's and get a strawberry shake and fries and not feel guilty at all, because I deserve it."
Jenna Dewan
Like many of the women on this list, Dewan chooses not to diet because she doesn't want to experience guilt with food. As long as she keeps her eating habits balanced, when she has a craving, she eats it, which keeps her away from the world of toxic crash-dieting.
"I'm not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don't have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don't beat myself up," she told People.
Jennifer Lawrence
The last—and only—time Lawrence dieted was to play a ballerina in 2018's Red Sparrow. Since then, she's learned that diets don't work for her and she needs food without restrictions to have energy. “I can’t work on a diet,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “I’m hungry. I’m standing on my feet. I need more energy.”
Kirsten Dunst
After turning 35, Dunst made the decision to stop dieting and obsessing over her weight. The decision came when director Sofia Coppola suggested Dunst lose weight for 2017's The Beguiled. The decision to stop dieting became even easier when the film was shot in Louisiana, where Dunst spent a lot of her meals eating fried chicken and fast food.
“I’m eating fried chicken and McDonald’s before work. So I’m like, ‘We have no options! I’m sorry I can’t lose weight for this role,'" she told Variety.
Padma Lakshmi
Lakshmi decided to stop counting calories when her daughter, who is now 8, told her in 2017 that she's "watching" her figure and thinks that she "weighs too much." "Recently, I realized my daughter, who is 7½, has been listening to me talk about my weight," Lakshmi wrote in The Hollywood Reporter.
After that, the Top Chef host decided to set an example for her daughter by no longer viewing food in a negative light. "So, this year, I've decided my weight will not be my focus," Lakshmi wrote. "If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day—or any day—on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size."
