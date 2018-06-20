Badass Female Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against Period-Shaming

It’s 2018, and for many ignorant people, there’s still a stigma associated with periods. However, there is a loud pack of Hollywood women trying to change that. Many female celebrities, including Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, and Meghan Markle, have spoken out against menstrual stigmas and opened up about their own experience with period-shaming to shed any shame or embarrassment associated with the natural process.
As these badass women point out, there’s nothing wrong with periods—it’s a natural process that happens to almost every woman—so why is there a stigma? To prove once and for all that period-shaming needs to end, we’ve rounded up powerful quotes from female celebrities who are encouraging their fellow women to openly talk about their periods in an effort to reduce the stigma all around. Read their stories ahead.
Emily Ratajkowski
When she was in middle school, Ratajkowski and her class took a field trip to Washington D.C. to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where she was chosen to bring flowers to the tomb. However, the experience soon turned sour when she was mocked for a period spot on the back of her dress.
"So I put on a skirt and heels and walked, not only in front of my own class, but in front of all these seventh graders from around the country, with a giant red spot on my back. Yeah," she said on Flo.Health's video series "Let's Talk About It. Period."
Since that experience, Ratajkowski has been calling for people to destigmatize periods, as well as allow for easier access to birth control and contraception. "There’s a sort of shaming that starts when we hit puberty. Instead of an amazing rite of passage, it can feel like embarrassment, which is really awful," Ratajkowski said. "It still feels like something I need to keep to myself and deal with, like you might gross someone out, and that is really unfortunate."
She added, “Periods represent the circle of life. And the power that you have when you get your period because you have the ability to create another person. There’s also a camaraderie that you can share with other women. It doesn’t have to be something you hide."
Meghan Markle
Long before she became a duchess, Markle has been speaking out against the stigma associated with periods. In a 2017 essay for Time, the actress drew attention to the 113 million girls in India who are at risk of dropping out of school because of stigmas associated with menstrual health. "During my time in the field, many girls shared that they feel embarrassed to go to school during their periods. Ill equipped with rags instead of pads, unable to participate in sports, and without bathrooms available to care for themselves, they often opt to drop out of school entirely," Markle wrote after visits to Dehli and Mumbai.
Markle continued by highlighting the fact that many girls are led to believe that periods are the work of an "evil spirit" due to a lack of dialogue around menstrual health in their communities. "Furthermore, with minimal dialogue about menstrual health hygiene either at school or home due to the taboo nature of the subject, many girls believe their bodies are purging evil spirits, or that they are injured once a month; this is a shame-filled reality they quietly endure," she wrote.
Lena Dunham
After getting her period at 14 years old on a hike in the mountains and thinking that it was blood from an injury, Dunham made it her mission to expand the dialogue around menstrual health. In an interview with Glamour, the writer and actress praised LOLA, a tampon and pad delivery service, which she was introduced to by her "Girls" costar Allison Williams. Dunham touted the brand for its no-shame discussion around periods.
"It was Allison Williams who convinced me to invest in LOLA, and she did it using this angle: 'Don't you want to be a part of something that's saying 'eff no' to period stigma?' Everything about LOLA—from their packaging to their Instagram to their product—is designed to tell us this is all OK. It's not meant to be hid. We don't have to sneak to the bathroom with a purse anymore," Dunham said.
Janelle Monáe
In March 2017, in honor of Women's History Month, Monáe shaded the Trump administration by calling out those who are "grossed out" by periods. "It's sad that there are prob folks more grossed out by and/or ashamed of menstrual period blood than they are the current administration," she tweeted.
The singer continued by pointing out the power of women. "Never forget girls & women birthed the human race and hold the power to unbirth it. Y'all gone learn. #WomensHistoryMonth," she tweeted.
Lily Allen
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Allen considered using the word period as her catchphrase in the same way that Beyoncé uses surfboard to normalize menstrual health discussions and destigmatize any shame associated with periods.
"I think that period is going to be my surfboard with Beyoncé," she said. "People will wear sweatshirts to my concerts that are just going to say period."
Madison Beer
Fed up with people thinking that her periods are gross, Beer took to her Instagram to point out that there's nothing wrong with periods. The singer slammed those who think that women who have their periods are "unclean."
"This is so wild that this is a big deal to some people. Girls get their periods," she wrote. "Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable!! If you're saying it's gross, uncleanly, etc etc u should probs get your head outta your ass and focus on bigger damn issues other than someone having a period stain. I am not a robot. I am female. I am human. & I am proud."
Mindy Kaling
Instead of sugarcoating menstrual health, Kaling drew attention to the real-life experience of being on your period through humor. In an interview with Conan O'Brien, the actress mocked the happy women on tampon boxes and in commercials, given that her experience with her period was far from comfortable.
“For any woman who actually does menstruate, you would never wear that outfit,” Kaling said. “You’d be in like, big sweatpants, or at least that’s me.”
Padma Lakshmi
In addition to opening up the discussion around menstrual health, Lakshmi wants more women to be aware of endometriosis, a condition she has that affects the uterus. In a 2015 Lenny Letter, the model and host also pointed out the false image that tampon and pad advertisers put out when depicting the menstrual-health experience.
“Listen, endometriosis develops part and parcel with your womanhood, and so you can’t help but have it skew your relationship with your physical self. We’re always talking about, ‘Oh, she’s blossoming into a woman,'" Lakshmi said. "I didn’t feel like I was blossoming. I felt like there were these explosions in my abdomen. Puberty, my period, it didn’t feel like this wonderful new time in my life—it wasn’t like all those tampon commercials make it out to be, like, ‘Oh, your period can be fun! Ride a horse and go to ballet, take that extreme Pilates or yoga class!’"
