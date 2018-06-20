Badass Female Celebrities Who Have Spoken Out Against Period-Shaming

Emily Ratajkowski

When she was in middle school, Ratajkowski and her class took a field trip to Washington D.C. to visit the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where she was chosen to bring flowers to the tomb. However, the experience soon turned sour when she was mocked for a period spot on the back of her dress.

"So I put on a skirt and heels and walked, not only in front of my own class, but in front of all these seventh graders from around the country, with a giant red spot on my back. Yeah," she said on Flo.Health's video series "Let's Talk About It. Period."

Since that experience, Ratajkowski has been calling for people to destigmatize periods, as well as allow for easier access to birth control and contraception. "There’s a sort of shaming that starts when we hit puberty. Instead of an amazing rite of passage, it can feel like embarrassment, which is really awful," Ratajkowski said. "It still feels like something I need to keep to myself and deal with, like you might gross someone out, and that is really unfortunate."

She added, “Periods represent the circle of life. And the power that you have when you get your period because you have the ability to create another person. There’s also a camaraderie that you can share with other women. It doesn’t have to be something you hide."