13 Off-Beat Handbags Celebrities Have Carried on the Red Carpet

When it comes to red carpets, celebrities’ bags are the last thing on people’s minds. When there are dresses and shoes and hair and makeup to fawn over, purses often become an afterthought, which is why celebrities are known to ditch them or carry simple, not-too-flashy clutches. But there are some stars who play the game and don’t ignore the magic that bags can have on a red carpet.

Ahead, we’ve collected 13 times celebrities have carried off-beat handbags on the red carpet. From bringing an actual bottle of wine (looking at you, Gigi Hadid) to toting handbags shaped like lipsticks, these famous ladies aren’t afraid of an out-there accessory.