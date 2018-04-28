16 Celebrities Who Have Posed Without Makeup for Magazine Covers

As much as we love magazines, the industry isn’t exactly known for promoting natural beauty. With the thousands of dollars that go into hiring professional hairstylists, makeup artists, and, yes, photo editors for magazine covers, magazines often present an idealistic version of the celebrities and models who pose for them. However, like many things in the fashion and beauty world, times are changing.

Understanding the importance of highlighting natural beauty, many magazines are celebrating the features and “imperfections” that celebrities are born with by ditching the glam squads and choosing to feature them au naturel. From Gisele Bündchen to Christina Aguilera, these stars are unafraid to show their rawest, makeup-free selves in front of millions of fans. Here are the breathtaking times celebrities have posed without an ounce of makeup for magazine covers.