16 Celebrities Who Have Posed Without Makeup for Magazine Covers

16 Celebrities Who Have Posed Without Makeup for Magazine Covers

Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

As much as we love magazines, the industry isn’t exactly known for promoting natural beauty. With the thousands of dollars that go into hiring professional hairstylists, makeup artists, and, yes, photo editors for magazine covers, magazines often present an idealistic version of the celebrities and models who pose for them. However, like many things in the fashion and beauty world, times are changing.

MORE: What Celebrities Look Like With and Without Makeup

Understanding the importance of highlighting natural beauty, many magazines are celebrating the features and “imperfections” that celebrities are born with by ditching the glam squads and choosing to feature them au naturel. From Gisele Bündchen to Christina Aguilera, these stars are unafraid to show their rawest, makeup-free selves in front of millions of fans. Here are the breathtaking times celebrities have posed without an ounce of makeup for magazine covers.

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

hi mom @papermagazine #Transformation #xtinaPAPER

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Christina Aguilera

For Paper, April 2018

Gisele Bündchen

For Vogue Italia, February 2018

Alicia Vikander

For British Vogue, August 2016

Kim Kardashian

For Vogue Spain, August 2015

Rihanna

For Dazed, December 2017

Kerry Washington

For Allure, November 2017

Ahhhhhh!!!!!! LOVINGGGG my cover of @Allure Magazine!

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Ahhhhhh!!!!!! LOVINGGGG my cover of @Allure Magazine!

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Alicia Keys

For Allure, February 2017

Adele
Adele

For Rolling Stone, November 2015

Photo: Rolling Stone
Beyonce
Beyoncé

For Flaunt, September 2015

Photo: Flaunt
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

For Harper's Bazaar, October 2011

Photo: Harper's Bazaar
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis

For Glamour, August 2016

Photo: Glamour
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

For Elle, April 2013

Photo: Elle
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams

For Allure, August 2014

Photo: Allure
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

For Marie Claire, May 2010

Photo: Marie Claire
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

For Billboard, May 2014

Photo: Billboard

