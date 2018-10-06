20 Times Celebrities Have Rocked Neon-Colored Hair

In case you’ve missed it: Neon-colored hair has taken over Hollywood, from Kim Kardashian’s highlighter-yellow wig to SZA’s lime-green locks. Celebrities everywhere are trading in their natural (or natural-looking) hair colors for bright and vibrant hues. And though not all of these celebrities have actually dyed their hair (thanks to the magic of wigs), they’re all inspiration-worthy for those who have wanted to dye their hair neon for years but have been too chicken to do it.
To inspire your next hair color, we’ve looked back at the most incredible celebrity neon-colored hair changes, from Bella Thorne to Nicki Minaj, that we’ve seen in the past year. Whether you’re seriously contemplating dyeing your hair neon or simply want some hair eye-candy to look at, these celebrity hair colors will definitely satisfy your neon-loving cravings.
Bella Thorne: Firetruck Red
Thorne is known for her many hair colors, but red is one that she keeps returning to. (It was her signature shade when she was on Disney Channel's Shake It Up.) For the summer, the actor dyed her hair a bright hue of firetruck red, which she debuted when she performed at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival in August.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard.
Cardi B: Hot Pink
Whether her hair is unicorn-colored or blonde, Cardi B is known for her wigs. The rapper wore a hot-pink one in August to an after-party for her husband Offset's band, Migos.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage.
Katy Perry: Lime Green
These days, Perry is known for her signature platinum-blonde pixie cut. But in September, the singer temporarily dyed her hair a bright shade of lime green for a concert in Los Angeles.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Citi.
Lil' Kim: Electric Yellow
Lil' Kim is the queen of red carpet looks. The rapper wore an electric blonde wig when she walked the red carpet at New York Fashion Week's VFiles show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj: Two-Tone Lavender
Minaj has worn more wigs than we can count, but one of our favorites came from this year when she wore a two-tone lavender one at the Fashion Media Awards in September.
Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
SZA: Crimson Red
For a short time in the summer, SZA had crimson-red hair. The singer debuted her rust-colored 'do on-stage at the Lovebox Festival in London in July.
Joseph Okpako/WireImage.
Kim Kardashian: Highlighter Green
Kardashian made a statement when she matched her highlighter-green hair to her green Lamborghini in August. "Had to get a neon green lambo to match my hair!!!" she captioned a video on Instagram of her driving in her lambo, with her Cher-length green hair flowing in the wind.
Kylie Jenner: Fuchsia
Jenner took a break from social media for about half a year when she was pregnant with her daughter, Stormi Webster. When she returned, we longed for her colorful wigs. One of her first was her fuchsia hair, which she wore to Coachella 2018 in April.
Joey King: Aqua Blue
King's aqua blue hair was a spontaneous decision. After going to CVS for candy, she decided to walk down the hair aisle, where she grabbed a blue box dye, which she used to dye the ends of her hair. Her friend even cut her bangs in the same day.
Dove Cameron: Ultraviolet
Fans of The Descendants should be used to Cameron's purple hair—given that that's her character Mal's natural hair color. So when the actor showed off her ultraviolet hair on Instagram (courtesy of a wig) in September, we were delighted but not surprised. We would be surprised if she dyed her hair purple, like she promised in 2016 though.
Amber Rose: Lilac
Rose is known for her signature buzzcut. But from time to time, she also wears wigs. In July, the model stepped out in Los Angeles with her best friend, Blac Chyna, in a mermaid-like lilac wig.
Blac Chyna: Lapis Blue
Speaking of Chyna. In August, the model dug into her very colorful wig collection (we know because we've done the research) and reached for this stunning lapis-blue 'do.
Nicole Richie: Lavender Highlights
Though Richie didn't dye her whole head lavender, we were still in love with the light-violet highlights she received in November, thanks to a temporary dye by Joico.
Skai Jackson: Cotton Candy Pink
After shutting down haters who criticized her pink hair, Jackson shared this slay-worthy selfie of her rocking the cotton-candy-like color on Instagram in September.
Nicki Minaj: Orange
Only Minaj could pull off orange hair. The rapper slayed in a carrot-colored wig in August while recording for her radio show, Queen Radio.
Cardi B: Bright Blue
Cardi B's bright-blue wig is a thing of dreams. The rapper wore her ocean-like hair color to hang out with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian (and teach them the proper way to say Okurrr!) in August.
Katy Perry: Blueberry Purple
Perry remixed her signature pixie-cut with a temporary blueberry-purple dye in May for the first day of the European leg of her Witness: The Tour.
Paris Jackson: Watermelon Pink
Like Perry, Jackson's August hair change was also inspired by fruit. The model dyed her hair watermelon pink, courtesy of celebrity-favorite hairstylist, Riawna Capri.
Elle Fanning: Bubblegum Pink
Fanning channeled her inner Princess Bubblegum when she dyed her hair bubblegum pink in August.
SZA: Slime Green
SZA gave us major hair envy when she wore a down-to-the-floor slime-green wig on Instagram in August.