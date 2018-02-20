12 Celebrities Who Look Identical to Younger Versions of Other Celebrities

It’s no secret that we love celebrity doppelgängers. But something we love even more than a regular person who looks like a famous person is when two stars look identical to each other. Throw a time machine in there, and we’re really excited. Ahead, we’re looking at celebrities who look like younger versions of other celebrities.

Didn’t know Millie Bobby Brown is a dead ringer for young Natalie Portman? Well, now you do. There might be a 20-plus-year age difference between many of these look-alike pairs, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from seeing their resemblance. And after you see the side-by-side pictures, you’ll believe in witchcraft, too. Take a look at 12 celebrities who look identical to younger versions of older stars below.

Millie Bobby Brown & Natalie Portman

Brown and Portman were both child stars (Portman starred in “Léon: the Professional” when she was 14, while Brown began her run on “Stranger Things” when she was 11), so they have that in common. But aside from their similar career beginnings, Portman and Brown also have near-identical looks—if we went back in time 20-something years. The two have sported buzz cuts, long hair, curly bobs, and have similar doeish brown eyes and plump pouts.

Ryan Gosling & Alec Baldwin

If we went back in time 30 or so years, Gosling and Baldwin could play brothers—or even twins. The two have similar piercing blue eyes, wispy blonde hair, and dashing five o’clock shadows.

Saoirse Ronan & Meryl Streep

Ronan and Streep might be competing at the 2018 Oscars, but back in the day, they could’ve been closer than close. One eagle-eyed Twitter user discovered that the two would’ve looked just alike if we went back in time 40-ish years. The side-by-side shot proves that Ronan and Streep have similar sleek blonde hair, pursed lips, and a HBIC smize.

Jennifer Lawrence & Helen Mirren

Lawrence and Mirren both have Academy Awards, but aside from their similar awards history, they also look uncannily similar—if Mirren was 50-ish years younger. Many Twitter users speculate that the two could’ve been twins back in the day for their doe-ish eyes, round faces, and pouty lips.

Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly

Pressly and Robbie are only 13 years apart, but if they were just a smidge closer in age, they would look like twins. The two boast similar strong bone structures, bombshell blonde hair, striking blue-green eyes, and emotive arched eyebrows.

Cole Sprouse & Leonardo DiCaprio

Sprouse isn’t Leonardo DiCaprio–level in his career yet, but he is considered a leading man to a certain demographic. Several internet users believe that the “Riverdale” star is a dead ringer for a “Titanic”-era DiCaprio for his boyish looks, luscious blonde hair, and nonchalant attitude.

Justin Bieber & Paul Wesley

Wesley’s ability to look like someone 12 years younger than him might be the reason he was cast on “The Vampire Diaries.” Many believe that Bieber and Wesley could play brothers and look like twins if we went back in time 10 or so years. We can see the resemblance. The singer and actor have similar thick eyebrows, strong bone structures, and timeless boyish looks.

Liam Hemsworth & Jeff Bridges

If Hemsworth keeps on the track he’s on, he might establish a career similar to Bridges. Many internet users believe the Australian actor is the 68-year-old actor’s younger doppelgänger for their rugged good looks, dirty blonde hair, striking blue-green eyes, and tanned torsos.

Dacre Montgomery & Robert Downey Jr.

When Montgomery appeared on the second season of “Stranger Things,” many fans thought he looked identical to Zac Efron. But in actuality, the newcomer looks more similar to one of Hollywood’s most famous leading men—if we traveled back in time 30-something years. Several internet users think Montgomery is a doppelgänger for a young Downey Jr. because of the actors’ similar dashing faces, defined brows, and minor stubble.

Kit Harington & George R. R. Martin

Harington is a fan favorite on “Game of Thrones,” and there might be a reason why. According to the internet, he’s a dead ringer for George R.R. Martin, who wrote the books that the HBO series is based on. One Twitter user discovered that the two look especially similar with round glasses, thick beards, and luscious hair.

Sebastian Stan & Mark Hamill

Stan isn’t a part of the “Star Wars” universe, but he might have a closer tie than people think. Several internet users think he’s a dead ringer for Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the popular sci-fi series. We can see the resemblance. The two have similar boyish blue-green eyes, downturned mouths, and thick floppy hair.

Owen Wilson & Donald Trump

Could Wilson have been the POTUS back in the day? Several eagle-eyed Twitter users discovered that Wilson is a dead ringer for a young version of Trump. The two, who boast a 21-year age difference, have similar shaggy blonde hair and round facial features.

Kendall Jenner & Ricky Martin

Martin and Jenner might seem like an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot of physical similarities. After the bottom picture of young Martin hit the internet, it went viral for how much he looked like Jenner. The two have similar deep-set dark brown eyes and sharp bone structures.