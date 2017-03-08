How 20 Celebs Recognized International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day and the “A Day Without a Woman” strike, and now, more than ever, we women have a responsibility to speak up as we continue to fight for equal rights. Across the globe, women are observing this day by not going to work, only purchasing things from women-owned businesses, wearing red, and, above all, using their voices to remind our world just how important females are.

From Jessica Chastain who honored a Polish WWII savior, to Sophia Bush’s tribute to Lady Liberty, see the most powerful Instagram posts from celebs who have taken to social media to pay tribute to this most important day.