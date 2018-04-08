The Real Reasons These 10 Celebrities Stopped Smoking Weed

Lady Gaga

Though the "Bad Romance" singer has since started smoking weed again, there was a time in her life when she quit because of a dependency issue and a habit of smoking sometimes "15 joints a day." In a 2013 interview with Attitude, Gaga revealed that she became unhealthily dependent on marijuana after a hip injury. She recalled using marijuana to "numb" herself when she would perform, a habit that she tried to break many times but failed.

"I was smoking 15 joints a day. It was a habit that eventually occurred when the pain got so bad with the hip," she said. "

"I was just numbing, numbing, numbing myself then sleeping it off, then getting on stage, killing it in pain, then getting off and smoking, smoking, smoking, not knowing what the pain was. Fuck if I know what hurts the most, you know? I would break the habit and it would sneak back in and I would break it and sneak back in."

Her breaking point came when her friend Marina Abramovic forced her to go sober for three days. The experience helped Gaga wean herself off marijuana, and now she only dabbles with it to help her sleep.

"Marina said, 'OK, you're coming to my house—no television, no computer, no marijuana, no nothing, no food. For three days, art only. You eat only art,'" Gaga said. "Now I smoke a little bit at night just, you know, for fun. But not to cope—that's the difference. I'm the soberest I've ever been in the past five years."