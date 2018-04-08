The Real Reasons These 10 Celebrities Stopped Smoking Weed

Smoking weed is a pastime of many celebrities, from Bella Thorne to Rihanna. But not everyone is in it for the long run. With stars such as Miley Cyrus and Charlize Theron speaking out on why they quit marijuana, more and more people are rethinking their weed habits or at least giving a listening ear to why some celebrities have stopped smoking pot.
MORE: 12 Times Celebrities Got Ridiculously High On Camera
Though not all of these weed-quitting celebrities have done so permanently, it’s still eye-opening to hear about their experience with the drug and why they put the joint down. We’re looking back on times that 10 celebrities opened up about no longer smoking weed and the events that led to that decision. Hear their stories.