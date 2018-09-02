StyleCaster
What Celebrities Look Like with Super Curly & Stick-Straight Hair

Photo: Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic JB Lacroix/WireImage. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

When’s the last time you saw Ariana Grande with curly hair? The singer is known for her long, straight hair, which she styles 90 percent of the time in her signature high ponytail. In a surprise to most, Grande’s straight hair isn’t her natural hair texture. In fact, her natural hair is curly, wavy and voluminous, as seen in rare Instagram photos.

The same goes for other celebrities, such as Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland and Emmy Rossum, who are known to rock sleek-straight hair on the red carpet while their natural locks tell a different story. Ahead, we’re looking at what 15 celebrities look like with straight and super curly hair. None of these stars are ashamed of their hair; they simply wear both looks—and slay at it. See their transformations ahead.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016/WireImage.

Photo: Lester Cohen/WireImage.

Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images.

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Photo: Robin Platzer/WireImage.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic.
Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP.
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic.

