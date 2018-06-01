20 Female Celebrities Who Have Slayed with Both Blonde and Brunette Hair

Blonde or brunette? For many of us who have rocked both hair colors in our lifetimes, that is the question. Lighter or darker? What suits your skin tone more? What suits your personality more? There are so many questions that go into dyeing your hair, which is why we often look to the internet for #hairspo. Even celebrities are indecisive about their hair colors, which is why we see many dye their hair blonde, brunette or somewhere in between in a matter of months. (We’re looking at you Selena Gomez.)

From Kristen Stewart to Mandy Moore, there are dozens of celebrities who have rocked both blonde and brunette hair. To show you how a simple hair color switch-up can change you’re appearance, we’re looking at how drastically different these stars look like as blondes and brunettes. The word is still out on which hair color has more fun, but judging from the confident looks of these ladies, we’re going to assume they’re having the time of their lives no matter their shade.