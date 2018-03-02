15 Famous Women Who Have Spoken Out Against Pay Inequality

Viola Davis

For Davis, equal pay between men and women begins when women of color are afforded the same opportunities as white women. In a 2015 interview with Mashable, the "How to Get Away with Murder" actress opened up about her ideology on equal pay and why, as a woman of color, it isn't something she's frequently thinking about.

"I have to be honest with you. I believe in equal pay, first of all," she told Mashable. "I’m sorry, if a woman does the same job as a man, she should be paid the same amount of money. She just should. That’s just the way the world should work. What are you telling your daughter when she grows up? ‘You've got to just understand that you’re a girl. You have a vagina, so that’s not as valuable.’ What are you telling her?"

"But at the same time, with me as an actress of color, I have to say to probably contradict myself, that’s not something I think about on a daily basis. Because the struggle for us as women of color is just to be seen the same as our white female counterparts."